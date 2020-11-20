Rewards Network Announces 'Restaurant Resilient $50K Giveaway' to Support Restaurants During the Winter

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewards Network®, a provider of financing, marketing, and loyalty services to the restaurant industry, today announced its first-ever 'Restaurant Resilient $50K Giveaway'. The company will award $10,000 to five restaurants each to help support them during the winter months.

To enter the contest, restaurants will have to complete a short survey by December 4. Submissions will be primarily judged on 150-word maximum responses to the following questions within the survey:

1) What do you think your restaurant means to your community?

2) How would you use the $10,000?

An internal committee of Rewards Network employees will review submissions, with the final winner selection decided by three employees from a cross-section of Rewards Network's marketing, sales, and operations teams, all of whom are highly qualified professionals dedicated to local restaurant marketing and finance. The committee will choose and notify the winners on December 18 and will be announced publicly in January 2021.

"Restaurant owners have shown us the power of resilience and will likely face a rough road ahead for the next few months," said Linda Bartman, CMO at Rewards Network. "We're excited to launch this giveaway as an opportunity for us to be able to provide some financial support to the winning restaurants during the potentially tough winter months."

To learn more about the Restaurant Resilient $50K Giveaway and for complete contest rules and guidelines, please visit here . Restaurants can also find additional resources on Rewards Network's blog including tips for how to prepare for the holiday season during COVID-19 .

About Rewards Network

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Rewards Network is a privately held fintech company powering the largest card-linked dining rewards programs in the United States and providing financial and marketing services to thousands of restaurants nationally.

Since 1984, Rewards Network has offered its dining programs in partnership with major airlines, hotel chains, and other leading loyalty marketing programs in the country. Our millions of members include guests who spend hundreds of millions of dollars annually at participating restaurants and in return, earn cash back, airline miles, hotel points, college savings, fuel discounts, and retail savings. For more information, visit RewardsNetwork.com.

