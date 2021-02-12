Rewards Network Announces Winners of its "Restaurant Resilient $50K Giveaway"

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewards Network , a provider of financing, marketing, and loyalty services to the restaurant industry, today announced the winners of its first-ever "Restaurant Resilient $50K Giveaway." The five restaurants located across the country have received checks for $10,000 each to support their businesses through the rough winter months during the pandemic.

The winners of the Giveaway were chosen because they each offer unique dining experiences for their customers and have supported their community in various ways including: meal donations, working with at-risk youth, and partnering with local NGOs. The five winners are listed below with corresponding plans for how they plan to use this new capital:

Dharma's Restaurant – Dharma's Restaurant is a staple and hub in the Capitola, CA community. Reward money will help pay employee wages and be used to purchase food, produce, and supplies, and to pay monthly bills. Lucille's – Lucille's in Houston has been able to keep all of its employees on the payroll throughout the pandemic and will continue to do so – along with tackling other initiatives – with the help of this grant. Rhythm & Booze – Rhythm & Booze is a Kansas City favorite of 11 years. The team plans to use the reward funds to continue to serve its loyal customers as the harsh winter continues. Wakin Bakin – New Orleans -based Wakin Bakin will continue creating a positive environment for its employees and customers while serving comfort food to its patrons allowing some much needed rest and relaxation in today's environment. Immigrant Food – Immigrant Food of Washington, D.C. is committed to taking a stance against intolerance of immigrants in America and uses its food to reflect America: diverse, nourishing and welcoming. With the reward, the team plans to double down on its mission to help immigrants and educate customers about immigration.

"If we've learned one thing during the Restaurant Resilient $50K Giveaway, it's that there's no shortage of incredible, hardworking and tenacious businesses around the country," said Steve Fusco, president of Rewards Network. "We're thankful to be able to recognize these five restaurants and look forward to seeing them continue to blossom while also giving back to their communities."

To learn more about the Restaurant Resilient $50K Giveaway winners, please see this article . Restaurants can also find additional resources in Rewards Network's resource section .

About Rewards Network

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Rewards Network is a privately held fintech company powering the largest card-linked dining rewards programs in the United States and providing financial and marketing services to thousands of restaurants nationally.

Since 1984, Rewards Network has offered its dining programs in partnership with major airlines, hotel chains, and other leading loyalty marketing programs in the country. Our millions of members include guests who spend hundreds of millions of dollars annually at participating restaurants and in return, earn cash back, airline miles, hotel points, college savings, fuel discounts, and retail savings. For more information, visit RewardsNetwork.com.

