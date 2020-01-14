Rewards Network Earns Prestigious Title of 2020 The Best Places to Work in Chicago

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewards Network, a provider of marketing, loyalty services, dining rewards programs and financing to the restaurant industry, announced today that it has been recognized by Built In Chicago as one of the Best Places to Work and Best Midsize Companies to Work for.

"We take pride in creating a culture where we give folks the opportunity to grow, learn and challenge themselves in a fast paced, growth business," said Ed Eger, CEO of Rewards Network. "Bringing together like-minded individuals passionate about seeing local restaurants succeed is what makes our DNA so unique."

Built In's Best Places to Work and Best Midsize Companies to Work for in Chicago lists rate companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits, and the rank is determined by combining a company's score in each of these categories.

Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and Co-Founder of Built In, said: "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 honorees. Built In aims to change lives by connecting talented tech professionals with jobs they were born to do. These companies have become part of that mission because they stand for more than just the work they're doing. They stand for their people and purpose."

ABOUT REWARDS NETWORK

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Rewards Network is a privately held fintech company powering the largest card-linked dining rewards programs in the United States and providing financial and marketing services to thousands of restaurants nationally. Since 1984, Rewards Network has offered its dining programs in partnership with major airlines, hotel chains, and other leading loyalty marketing programs in the country. Our millions of members include guests who spend hundreds of millions of dollars annually at participating restaurants and in return, earn cash back, airline miles, hotel points, college savings, fuel discounts, and retail savings. For more information, visit www.RewardsNetwork.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month and, in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,100 companies annually. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

