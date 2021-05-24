Rewards Network Expands Online Ordering Program Adding 15,000 New Restaurants

CHICAGO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewards Network , a provider of loyalty services and dining rewards programs for the restaurant industry, has engaged in strategic partnerships immediately expanding its network of restaurants at which consumers can earn rewards for placing online orders. This expansion is vital as both consumers and restaurants across the country have depended on takeout and delivery solutions throughout the pandemic.

The addition allows consumers to earn rewards for every dollar they spend at more than 27,000 restaurants. When ordering online, consumers not only avoid paying service fees added on by third-party platforms, but earn rewards of their choice - either from various well-renowned loyalty brands, or earning 5-10% back on Neighborhood Nosh . Restaurants on the other hand can capture more online orders for a much lower fee compared to other third-party online ordering options, along with verified customer reviews. Restaurants on the Rewards Network online ordering program are charged a flat 10% fee per order, plus a standard processing fee -- a fraction of what other third-parties charge.

"We believe that both consumers and restaurants deserve an online ordering solution that is mutually beneficial," said Rewards Network Chief Product and Marketing Officer James Roedding. "Through the expansion of our online ordering program, restaurants are charged a fraction of what other third-party delivery companies charge while consumers earn rewards and support their local restaurant at the same time. Everyone wins."

Rewards Network's online ordering program gives consumers the ability to earn rewards by ordering delivery/takeout from about 17,000 restaurants or dining in at more than 12,000 restaurants - with about 2,000 restaurants offering rewards for both. Members receive rewards of their choice through our hospitality partners, such as airline miles, hotel points, or AMEX gift cards. Online ordering is available through Rewards Network's Neighborhood Nosh site and select partner sites. Restaurants can inquire about becoming a part of the online ordering program by contacting Rewards Network directly.

For more information on Rewards Network, visit https://www.rewardsnetwork.com/ .

About Rewards Network

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Rewards Network is a privately held fintech company powering the largest card-linked dining rewards programs in the United States and providing financial and marketing services to thousands of restaurants nationally. Currently, Rewards Network has more than 27,000 restaurants on its platform in the US.

Since 1984, Rewards Network has offered its dining programs in partnership with major airlines, hotel chains, and other leading loyalty marketing programs in the country. Our millions of members include guests who spend hundreds of millions of dollars annually at participating restaurants and in return, earn cash back, airline miles, hotel points, college savings, fuel discounts, and retail savings. For more information, visit RewardsNetwork.com.

SOURCE Rewards Network

Related Links

http://RewardsNetwork.com

