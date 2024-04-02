Rewards Opens to All Sling Freestream Users and Subscribers

• Why use another FAST service when Sling Freestream rewards you for watching?

• You don't have to be a paid Sling subscriber to win

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sling TV, the streaming TV provider who puts customers in control of their entertainment, is proud to announce its popular rewards program is now available to all viewers on all platforms. This means, both paid subscribers and Sling Freestream users can partake in the excitement and participate in our watch and win sweepstakes with prizes totaling $25,000.

"Today marks an exciting milestone as we open the doors for everyone to enjoy Rewards. You don't have to be a paid subscriber to have the chance to win some incredible prizes," says Gary Schanman, Group President, DISH Video Services. "Anyone can sign up for Sling Freestream and not only enjoy the benefits of our free streaming service, you can also enjoy the benefits of Rewards and earn entries for our sweepstakes. At Sling, we're committed to providing people with unparalleled choice, flexibility and fun in their streaming service, whether they are a Sling TV subscriber or a Sling Freestream user. With Rewards we're enhancing that commitment, offering our users even more reasons to enjoy the news, sports and entertainment content they love."

Sling Freestream is available to anyone, with or without a Sling account and through all Sling apps on your favorite devices. Setting up a free Sling Freestream account never requires a subscription, but enables customers to add programs to their watchlist and save their favorite channels.

Individuals can indulge in their favorite TV shows, movies and live entertainment, all while accumulating entries into the Rewards program. Each moment spent streaming TV could bring you closer to a potentially life-changing reward. Sling is the only live streaming service that rewards its customers with sweepstakes entries for streaming more TV.

"We are going to continue to provide our users with endless entertainment possibilities without compromise," continued Schanman. "The full launch of Rewards is the tip of the iceberg. We will continue to add to our great Sling and Sling Freestream features, deliver flexibility that allows our customers the choice to pick the programming that best fits their needs, and reward our users with great prizes and cash."

Sling users can earn up to 70 entries per day, increasing their chances to win the more they use the service. One grand prize winner will walk away with $10,000. Twenty people will receive $500 and 125 people will receive a free month of Sling TV.

Rewards winners will start to be notified on or about May 1, 2024.

Since its launch in February 2023, Sling Freestream has grown to more than 500 channels. It is an industry-leading service for free sports television. In addition, Freestream also provides 110 international channels in more than 15 languages — making it the largest and only foreign language FAST service in the United States. Sling Freestream is the only FAST service that rewards you for watching TV and gives you a free DVR service.

To learn more about Sling, please visit www.sling.com .

About Sling TV

Sling TV is an Emmy® Award-winning live streaming TV service that provides more than 700 channels from today's most popular networks across its general market, Latino and international services. It is available on all major streaming devices, smart televisions, tablets, game consoles, computers and smartphones. Sling TV offers two general market streaming services, Sling Orange and Sling Blue, that collectively feature content from Disney/ESPN, Fox, NBC, AMC, A&E, AXS, Discovery, Scripps, Turner, Viacom, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, Pac-12 Networks, GSN, Hallmark, SHOWTIME, STARZ and EPIX. SLING TV offers customers access to free content via Sling Freestream, à la carte channels and services, plus Pay-Per-View events and movies on-demand. SLING TV provides a suite of stand-alone and add-on Spanish-language services and packages tailored to English-dominant, bilingual and Spanish-dominant U.S. households. Sling TV is the leading U.S. provider of foreign-language programming, with more than 400 channels in 27 languages. Visit sling.com for more information. Sling TV L.L.C. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS).

