Rewards.com Announces Strategic Investment by Bob's Repair

DALLAS, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A global loyalty and rewards programming provider Rewards.com today announced a partnership with Bob's Repair, a decentralized home repair platform that brings trust and fair pricing to contractors and home owners.

Through this partnership, Rewards.com will provide the loyalty program to all of the Bob's Repair members by allowing them to earn a RWRD token. A RWRD token can be earned in many ways, including booking your home repair project through the Bob's Repair platform. These tokens can then used to book travel, buy gift cards pay for your next home project or exchanged for cash.

This will allow Bob's Repair members not only benefit from the safety, security and discounted pricing offer through their platform, but also receive an additional reward just for being a member. Additionally, will now have access to the 7,000+ merchants in the Rewards network and be able to further incentives its members through the Rewards.com universal loyalty program.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Bob's Repair. They are revolutionizing home repair by protecting both contractors and home owners." said Todd Rowan, CEO of Rewards.com.

About Bob's Repair

Bob's Repair is founded by the Prandecki Brothers with the vision to eliminate review fraud and provide lower pricing in the home repair industry of the United States by its decentralized platform. For more information: http://bobsrepair.com

About Rewards.com

Rewards.com offers a global loyalty solution to provide the first consumer and retail-focused rewards token platform. It leverages blockchain technology to offer a universal loyalty token, we call RWRD, that can be used to book travel, buy gift cards or receive cash all while reducing outstanding liabilities held by merchants for unredeemed rewards.

