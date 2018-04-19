rewardstoken.io Winner of Best ICO at CoinAgenda

DUN LAOGHAIRE, Ireland, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- rewardstoken.io was named this year's best ICO at the renowned CoinAgenda conference. Bitnewsbot reports, "CoinAgenda has named the next big business in crypto that is shaking up the loyalty and rewards industry." Rewards is putting loyalty and rewards on the blockchain, causing a massive disruption in the industry.

rewardstoken.io - Winner of CoinAgenda

The loyalty industry has an estimated $300 billion in points issued worldwide each year through private programs. Rewards' decentralized approach makes it easy for customers to shop and earn RWRD tokens at stores like Walmart, and in turn, use their RWRD for a travel, dinner or even shoes. "The immense reach Rewards.com makes will transform into a financial empire and a household name," says Linda Butch, CBDO of Rewards.com.

A highlight of the three-day event was the pitch competition, which included more than 40 contestants. A panel of judges including crypto experts, top digital currency funds, investors and technologist selected Rewards as the Best ICO.

Rewards is on a mission to take cryptocurrency mainstream, making it easy for the average shopper to earn and use RWRD tokens. The Rewards Global Marketplace is a platform to help launch other crypto companies and help increase exposure to other digital currencies - helping to put cryptocurrency in the hands of the world.

About Rewards.com

Rewards is a single marketplace that brings together over 100 million products and 7,000 existing merchant relationships with restaurants, retail, entertainment, travel and more that allows customers to earn and use RWRD tokens. The platform will allow users to shop online or in-store to receive RWRD tokens. Those RWRD tokens can then be used to make additional purchases like clothes and food, book travel, buy gift cards or even toothpaste.

For more information about the Rewards project, including token sale, please visit rewardstoken.io.

Disclaimer

Rewards is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

