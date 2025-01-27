Rewind It 10 Introduces Musician & Drink Champs Podcast Host N.O.R.E. As New Ambassador for Jet Black Hair Dye Brand

MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, men's beard and hair dye brand Rewind It 10 announced that it has enlisted musician and Drink Champs podcast host N.O.R.E. to serve as the ambassador of its Jet-Black hair dye product –now available for purchase at CVS, Sally Beauty, Amazon and Rewindit10.com.

Beyond delivering smash hits like "Oye Mi Canto," and "Nothin," N.O.R.E. also co-hosts of one of the most culturally relevant podcasts in the country, Drink Champs. Since launching the podcast in 2016, N.O.R.E. has interviewed the biggest names in sports and entertainment, including Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle, Issa Rae, Alicia Keys, Derek Jeter, Floyd Mayweather and many more. According to Edison Research's latest 2024 report, Drink Champs was ranked in the Top 50 podcasts in the U.S.

N.O.R.E. previously sported a bald look for several decades before opting to grow out his hair in early-2024. Since then, the NYC native has publicly cited his use of Rewind It 10 for covering his grays, bolstering his hairline and producing his youthful look. Now, he's formally joining the brand co-founded by Fat Joe, Carolyn Aronson and Jeff Aronson to lend his expertise to consumers.

"Ever since I started using Rewind It 10 on my hair, I've been looking and feeling younger," N.O.R.E said. "I'm proud of what Fat Joe, Jeff and Carolyn have created with the brand because it really works. I'm proof that you can rewind the time and that's why I wanted to use my platform to bring even more awareness to Rewind It 10."

N.O.R.E. joins a star-studded lineup of luminaries representing Rewind It 10 brand products, including NFL star Travis Kelce, music mogul DJ Khaled, model Tyson Beckford, Latin Grammy award-winning hitmaker Nicky Jam, TV personality Brody Jenner, MMA fighter Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, singer Jencarlos Canela, model Kevin Creekman and Rewind It 10 co-owner Fat Joe himself.

"N.O.R.E. is one of the most influential voices in media and culture," Rewind It 10 co-founder Jeff Aronson said. "He's done a spectacular job pivoting from music to podcasting and I'm excited to watch him step into this new role with Rewind It 10. We're going to work closely to share his personal story with the product and change the narrative around men's hair and beard coloring."

Fat Joe, Jeff and Carolyn collectively co-founded Rewind It 10 in late-2023 to better address the diverse haircare needs of men and shatter the stigma of hair coloring. The brand expanded distribution to CVS stores in the fall of 2024 and quickly became one of their biggest sellers, generating over 50 million in product sales.

About Rewind It 10

Rewind It 10 is a brand co-founded by beauty entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, industry veteran Jeff Aronson, and Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Fat Joe. The brand is dedicated to providing men with high-quality, easy-to-use at-home hair and beard coloring solutions, empowering them to express their individuality with confidence.

