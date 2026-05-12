Rewind Restoration Partners and Aaction Home Repairs and Restoration Announce Strategic Partnership to Build a Growing Restoration Network

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewind and Aaction Home Repairs and Restoration ("Aaction") are proud to announce a new strategic partnership designed to strengthen and expand a connected restoration network in the northeast. This collaboration brings together a respected, long-standing restoration leader with a national platform that shares aligned values, complementary strengths, and a unified vision for growth.

For more than 32 years, Aaction has proudly served communities throughout Maryland and surrounding states, earning a strong reputation for skilled personnel, consistent results, and dependable service. Customers know that when they hire Aaction, projects are managed efficiently, crews are well-led, and the finished product meets the highest standards.

As part of this partnership, Aaction will continue operating under its established name, leadership, and team. Customers can expect the same trusted service and familiar faces, now supported by expanded resources and a broader national network.

"This partnership isn't about changing who we are, it's about strengthening what we already do well," said Keith Hood, Founder of Aaction. "Aaction will remain Aaction. By joining forces, we're building a stronger foundation for the future while keeping our commitment to quality and service unchanged."

The partnership will allow both companies to:

Expand regional and national footprint while preserving local identity

Invest in leadership development and team advancement opportunities

Share technical expertise and innovation across the network

Expand strategic partnerships and industry relationships

All existing phone numbers, contacts, and services for Aaction Home Repairs and Restoration remain the same. Customers will experience a seamless transition with no disruption to service.

About Rewind Restoration Partners

Rewind Restoration is a premier residential restoration platform, founded to partner with market-leading restoration services providers across the United States. Rewind's goal is to work with best-in-class fire, water, and mold mitigation and restoration operators to provide a new standard of excellence for customers, employees, and founders. Rewind is actively seeking add-on opportunities in the residential restoration services industry. For more information, visit www.rewindrestoration.com.

About Aaction Home Repairs and Restoration

Founded in 1994, Aaction is a Maryland-based, full-service restoration company known for its operational excellence, responsiveness, and dependable service. With decades of experience and a reputation for quality craftsmanship, Aaction continues to deliver exceptional results to home and property owners throughout the Mid-Atlantic. For more information, please visit www.aactionrestoration.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Rewind Restoration