Rewire Fitness Launches First-To-Market Neuro Performance Mobile Platform For Athletes

"Athletes tend to distort their training and recovery towards the physical side of the spectrum – often overlooking mental aspects," said Rewire Chief Executive Officer Sun Sachs. "Our latest mobile product seeks to close that gap even further by focusing on brain training to improve mental resilience, monitoring physical, cognitive and emotional readiness and optimizing recovery so athletes can achieve new levels of performance."



Paul Winsper, Under Armour's Vice President of Athlete Performance, echoed the team's enthusiasm, "In line with our mission to make all athletes better, we are constantly seeking to optimize the body and mind connection. Rewire's progress in providing athletes with elite insights and tools to help train their minds sits at the intersection of our train-compete-recover strategy. With a hyper-focus on cognitive performance, we are very encouraged at the prospect of unlocking additional tools to help athletes realize their full potential."

Serving as an investor and strategic advisor, NBA All-Star Kyle Korver said, "As a professional athlete, I've known firsthand the importance of training the mind and body to push the limits of performance. Rewire's latest platform makes mental strength training more accessible to athletes everywhere with easy-to-use tools to help them reach their goals."

Additionally, Rewire has broadened its advisor network with key additions from the scientific, health & wellness, and sports technology communities including Paul Winsper, Pete McKnight, Matt Hanson, Sébastien Gros and Lindsay Shaffer.

To learn more, please watch Rewire's product demo here https://rewirefitness.app/demo

About Rewire

Rewire is a human performance company that provides evidence-based solutions for tracking athlete readiness, building mental resilience, and improving mind/body recovery. Rewire's patent-pending technology integrates protocols used by the Navy SEALs, NASA, and neuroscience to help athletes and other populations reach their ultimate potential. For more information, please visit https://rewirefitness.app.

SOURCE Rewire Fitness