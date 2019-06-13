Rewire Fitness To Release The First Brain Training System Designed To Improve Mental Toughness In Sport.
Jun 13, 2019, 07:37 ET
NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-founders, Sun Sachs and Cody Rotwein to launch the first brain training system designed to make athletes more mentally tough and less susceptible to mental fatigue during competition called Rewire Cycling. This patent pending technology allows athletes to seamlessly combine brain training with traditional workouts while using any indoor bike trainer and power meter combined with proprietary cognitive brain training straps that attach to the handlebars of the bike and wirelessly communicate with the Rewire Cycling app. Support for other sports including; running, strength training, rowing and select team sports will be added over time.
Says Co-founder, Sun Sachs, "We all know that mental toughness contributes to at least 50% of our athletic performance and yet how much time do we dedicate to training the mind each week? With Rewire we've broken new ground and created a totally new way to train in sport."
The Rewire team has been battle testing this product with elite and professional endurance athletes and coaches for the past 8 months.
Says Ultra endurance athlete, Laura Kline, "If you're just relying on trying to sharpen your mental game while you're out training you might not always have the opportunity or you may wear your body down too much. With the app, it's giving you a controlled environment and structure to add mental training to your workouts."
Professional triathlete, Rebeccah Wassner of New York, NY says, "As a triathlete so much of our races come down to mental toughness. Your training can go perfectly, but on race day there are endless variables - weather, mechanicals, nutrition issues, etc. Using Rewire is the best way to prepare for the mental toughness it takes to get through these issues."
The Rewire product is based on a neuropsychological testing protocol called inhibitory control testing that is supported by over 10 years of science that has shown in peer reviewed studies and fMRI scans to activate the part of the brain responsible for impulse control, managing emotions toward achieving goals and regulating the perception of effort during exercise.
About rewirecycling.com:
Rewire Cycling is the first brain training system designed to be used during training to improve cognitive control, athletic performance and mental toughness in sport.
SOURCE Rewire Fitness
Share this article