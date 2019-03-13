Rework Reveals Redesigned Website

CHICAGO, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rework, Chicagoland's premier source for new, refurbished, and pre-owned office furniture, is excited to officially announce the launch of their new website. You can now find Rework at www.rework-furniture.com .

This new website gives their visitors an easier way to find great furniture. "The website design is fresh and modern, contains valuable information, and makes that information easily accessible," says John Linehan, Rework Marketing. "This will make it even easier for our customers to find exactly what, and who, they are looking for." Furniture searches are now intuitive to conduct and filter, the Blog and Portfolio sections have been updated, and the Services area makes connecting to the teams even easier. The new website is more visual, more interactive, and gives better access to what customers need most.

The site contains integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn, as well as a cleaner overall design to the website. Rework has updated their content with helpful information, articles, blogs, company announcements, and client successes in these sections.

For any questions, suggestions, feedback or comments, please email furniture@rework-furniture.com or call (773) 379-5222.

