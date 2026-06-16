Reworld® Appoints Brendan Ferretti as EVP, Business Development and M&A

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld®, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, today announced that Brendan Ferretti has been appointed EVP, Business Development and M&A, reporting directly to President and CEO Azeez Mohammed.

Ferretti will lead the company's growth initiatives, overseeing all aspects of mergers and acquisitions including market assessment, target identification and transaction execution, as well as supporting the integration process. He will also oversee greenfield development, partnering across the organization to evaluate new market opportunities and shape expansion strategies that support our long-term vision. Ferretti steps into the role following Paul Stauder's transition to Regional President, Midwest, earlier this year.

Ferretti brings more than 20 years of global leadership experience across a range of industries and joined Reworld in March 2024 as Interim Chief Financial Officer. The following year, he was named EVP, CFO Operations, with oversight of the Internal Audit, Financial Planning & Analysis, Commercial Finance, and Regional Finance teams. As part of the executive leadership team, he has provided financial leadership across several areas of the organization, gaining broad exposure to the company's business, operations, and growth priorities while playing an important role in shaping and evolving the corporate finance function.

In his new role, Ferretti will focus on identifying and executing opportunities that strengthen the company's competitive position while advancing the company's strategic growth objectives. His appointment further enhances the executive team as Reworld continues to expand service offerings, enter new markets, and deliver sustainable waste solutions to commercial and municipal clients across North America.

"Brendan is well-positioned to lead this critical function with his strong financial and operational background, combined with his deep understanding of our business and growth priorities," said Mohammed. "He has demonstrated the ability to drive results through collaboration, strategic thinking, and disciplined execution since he joined Reworld. This combination of experience and cross-functional collaboration positions Brendan to make an immediate impact in his new role as we continue to pursue growth opportunities, expand our market presence, and create long-term value for our customers, employees, and stakeholders."

Prior to joining Reworld, Ferretti served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer at Fishawack Health, where he led the finance, information technology, business solutions, and legal and compliance functions. Additionally, he held global finance and operating leadership roles at publicly listed organizations, including ITT and General Electric. Ferretti earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Hamilton College and is a First Movers Fellow at the Aspen Institute.

This appointment supports the company's strategic direction and enhances the executive team as Reworld continues to pursue growth opportunities and advance its long-term vision of delivering sustainable waste solutions across North America.

About Reworld®

Reworld is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld is committed to advancing zero-waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

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Jason Hahn

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SOURCE Reworld Holding Corporation