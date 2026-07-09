EPA Study Validates Efficacy of PFAS Destruction at Reworld® Thermomechanical Treatment Facility

Study confirms the effectiveness of the recently announced Reworld ReAssure™ PFAS Destruction service in destroying PFAS-containing materials

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld®, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, today introduced the results from a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) study conducted at its Lake County Thermomechanical Treatment Facility (TTF) in Okahumpka, Florida. The results validate the effectiveness of PFAS destruction at Reworld TTFs using a conservative surrogate compound that is harder to destroy than other PFAS. The TTF process destroyed up to 99% of the surrogate compound, and measured concentrations of all PFAS compounds tested were either non-detectable or well below ambient air quality standards. No products of incomplete combustion were observed during normal operating conditions. Review the results at info.reworldwaste.com/pfas-destruction-study.

"PFAS contamination is one of the defining environmental crises of our generation," said Azeez Mohammed, President and CEO of Reworld. "These 'forever chemicals' do exactly what their name suggests. They persist, accumulate, and become a growing burden for every generation that follows. We cannot continue treating PFAS as tomorrow's problem. This EPA study marks a turning point by demonstrating that compounds specifically engineered to resist degradation can be permanently destroyed. It proves that PFAS destruction is achievable at scale, and that Reworld has the technology to confront this challenge."

The EPA study, conducted in spring 2024, was evaluated in conditions representative of how PFAS appears in municipal, commercial, and industrial waste streams. As the PFAS content of incoming waste cannot be precisely quantified, the EPA study used a conservative, stable fluorinated surrogate gas injected into the furnace to evaluate the destruction efficiency.

PFAS are embedded in thousands of everyday products and materials, creating a continuous stream of these persistent chemicals into the waste system. As carpets, textiles, paper products, packaging, and other consumer goods reach the end of their useful lives, they are routinely disposed of in municipal solid waste, where PFAS can continue to persist unless permanently destroyed. With the volume of PFAS-containing waste growing every year, the need for proven destruction technologies has never been more urgent.

The study findings support the recently announced Reworld ReAssure™ PFAS Destruction service, offering the nation's largest full-scale destruction capacity for PFAS-containing materials across municipal, commercial, and industrial waste streams. Globally, the scale of the PFAS challenge is enormous. If society is serious about addressing it, the solution is destruction rather than shifting the burden to future generations. To meet the need, ReAssure provides customers with access to approximately 17 million tons of processing capacity through Thermomechanical Treatment Facilities (TTFs) accessible to all major markets in the United States, delivering the scale necessary to address PFAS-containing waste.

Reworld TTFs process waste at temperatures above 1,100°C (2,012°F), widely cited as effective for PFAS destruction. Through ReAssure, Reworld also provides access to 50+ material processing facilities (MPFs), which prepare non-bulk PFAS wastes for delivery to TTFs, extending their geographical and market reach. Additionally, ReAssure includes wastewater treatment with activated carbon, coordinated logistics services, and other related services. This comprehensive approach enables Reworld to work with companies that have PFAS in products, residuals, and mixed materials, significantly expanding the universe of PFAS-containing waste streams that can be responsibly managed. Thermal destruction is built on three Ts: time, turbulence, and temperature. Reworld adds two more: turnkey and traceability; the ability to manage PFAS from pickup to final destruction through a single provider, with documented chain-of-custody every step of the way. To learn more about ReAssure, visit www.reworldwaste.com/what-we-do/pfas-destruction.

"PFAS is a clear and urgent issue, and the time to act is now," added Mohammed. "The science is no longer in question; we've demonstrated that permanent PFAS destruction at scale is possible. It is our shared responsibility to put that capability into action."

The EPA study advances the scientific understanding of how TTFs perform when managing PFAS compounds in waste streams. Compared to other PFAS destruction options, Reworld TTFs operate at a significantly greater scale, with a processing capacity scale over 17 times greater than hazardous waste incineration - a capability no other company can offer.

About Reworld®

Reworld® is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

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SOURCE Reworld Holding Corporation