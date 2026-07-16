Reworld® and Goodwill Industries of NEPA Announce Free Electronic Waste Recycling Program for Northeastern Pennsylvania

SCRANTON, Pa., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld®, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, proudly announces the expansion of access to free electronic recycling locations across Pennsylvania through its new partnership with Goodwill Industries of Northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA). The partnership adds Goodwill locations in 11 participating Pennsylvania counties to the company's e-waste recycling program roster. The news comes as the company's partnership with Goodwill Industries of Keystone has surpassed 4 million pounds of e-waste collected over the two years the program has been implemented across 22 central and southeastern Pennsylvania counties.

Reworld® and Goodwill Industries of NEPA Celebrate the Electronics Waste Partnership Kickoff. Pictured from Left to Right: Leo Russo, Representing Congressman Rob Bresnhan’s Office; Gordon Burgoyne, Business Manager of Electronics Recycling, Reworld; Kate Dempsey Jones, President and CEO, Goodwill Industries of NEPA; Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti.

Several local dignitaries, including Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, Scranton Recycling Coordinator Christopher McClatchy, Leo Russo, representing Congressman Rob Bresnahan's office, and Victoria Cole, representing Senator Marty Flynn's office were present at the July 15 launch event at the Goodwill Industries of NEPA Store and Donation Center, underscoring the importance of accessibility in e-waste disposal options to keep electronics out of landfills. Reworld is a proven provider of e-waste recycling, recovery, and environmentally responsible disposal, having recycled more than 160 million pounds of e-waste to date.

The new partnership will leverage Goodwill Industries of NEPA's network of 10 stores and three donation centers, establishing each as drop-off points for a wide variety of e-waste items including computers, monitors, keyboards, mice, printers, printer/scanner/all-in-one devices, networking equipment, televisions and cable or set-top boxes. If the electronics dropped off are at the end of their life cycle or broken and Goodwill Industries of NEPA cannot resell them in its stores, the items will be responsibly recycled by Reworld.

"Our new partnership with Goodwill Industries of NEPA extends our reach across the state of Pennsylvania, providing more residents with the opportunity to dispose of end-of-life electronics responsibly at no cost," said Gordon Burgoyne, Business Manager of Electronics Recycling, Reworld. "We remain committed to utilizing our expertise and facilities to manage the e-waste of northeastern Pennsylvania residents under the state law."

The collaboration addresses the significant challenges that residents in densely populated areas of Pennsylvania have faced when disposing of items like televisions, which often incur additional fees and may only be collected on a single day, if at all.

"This free program is a testament to Goodwill Industries of NEPA's commitment to our community and the environment," said Kate Dempsey Jones, President and CEO, Goodwill Industries of NEPA. "It will reduce waste, reuse items that are still useful and responsibly recycle electronics while advancing sustainability in our communities."

Partnering with Reworld and Goodwill NEPA, MRM helps make the program possible by ensuring compliance with the state's regulatory requirements. "Through the support of electronics manufacturers, MRM is proud to support the expansion of convenient electronics recycling opportunities for residents throughout Northeast Pennsylvania," said Tricia Conroy, Executive Director, MRM. "Our ongoing partnerships with Reworld and Goodwill are helping make responsible recycling more accessible while advancing our shared commitment to environmental stewardship and a circular economy."

This initiative represents a significant commitment by Reworld and Goodwill NEPA to improve electronic waste management in Pennsylvania and help preserve the state's environment for future generations. Goodwill Industries of NEPA will collect and sort the items, and Reworld will play a critical role in the downstream processing and recycling, as collected electronics will be refurbished or recycled in compliance with the Pennsylvania Covered Device Recycling Act and international e-Stewards standards.

Visit www.goodwillnepa.org/news for a full list of items that will be accepted.

About Reworld®

Reworld® is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

About Goodwill Industries of NEPA

Goodwill Industries of NEPA is a private non-profit community-based organization that has been serving the region for more than 80 years and strives to strengthen lives, families, and communities one person at a time. With ten stores and three donation centers across the region, Goodwill Industries transforms revenue from retail stores and helps individuals by providing education, career training, socialization, re-entry assistance, and more.

Media Contacts

Coyne PR

[email protected]

(973) 588-2000

Goodwill Industries of Northeastern Pennsylvania

[email protected]

570-343-1166, ext. 474

SOURCE Reworld Holding Corporation