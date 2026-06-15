Reworld® Publishes 2026 Sustainability Report, Highlighting Measurable Outcomes in Waste Solutions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reworld®, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, published its 2026 Sustainability Report, highlighting its expanded offerings, key milestones and continued momentum in serving customers and communities as a fully integrated waste partner. The report puts people first, underscoring that the company's strength lies in its employees who deliver measurable, real-world impact by embedding sustainability into every aspect of operations, from advanced waste solutions to long-term community partnerships.

2026 Reworld® Sustainability Report

"Sustainability at Reworld is driven by science, shaped by partnership and measured through tangible outcomes," said Tequila Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer. "By applying their expertise and specialized capabilities, our employees help customers and communities turn waste into measurable environmental and economic value."

Advancing Scale and Innovation

Reworld is a leading zero waste-to-landfill provider with more than 90 thermomechanical treatment facilities (TTFs), material processing facilities (MPFs) and transfer stations across North America. The company represents 70% of the total TTF capacity in the U.S., and its profiled waste operations now reach more than 45 end markets.

Building on the reach of our integrated platform, Reworld recently launched ReAssure™ PFAS Destruction, an end-to-end solution that helps communities and businesses safely manage their PFAS-containing waste streams at scale.

Globally, the PFAS challenge is enormous. If society is serious about addressing it, the solution is destruction not indefinite storage in landfills that shifts the burden to future generations. ReAssure meets that need by providing customers with access to approximately 17 million tons of processing capacity through TTFs available in all major markets in the U.S., delivering the scale necessary to address PFAS-containing waste. Reworld TTFs process waste at temperatures above 1,100°C (2,012°F), widely cited as effective for PFAS destruction. Testing campaigns at Reworld TTFs have demonstrated 99% destruction and removal of PFAS at a processing capacity scale over 17 times greater than hazardous waste incineration — a capability no other company can offer. For more details on ReAssure, visit www.reworldwaste.com/what-we-do/pfas-destruction

Reworld adds this comprehensive service to its diversified set of featured product lines, including:

ReDirect360 ® Zero Waste-to-Landfill Solutions

Zero Waste-to-Landfill Solutions ReDrop ® Wastewater Solutions

Wastewater Solutions ReKiln Fuels® Alternative Engineered Fuel Solutions

ReMove Waste Logistics

ReAssure™ PFAS Destruction

The report highlights how Reworld has made measurable progress across the following categories:

Supporting Our People

48% better safety performance than industry average

Employees earn 35% more than the average full-time worker in the U.S.

36% of U.S. employees identify as people of color

More than 400 employee advancements to their next competency level

Climate Impact

39 million metric tons of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions avoided, equivalent to removing 9 million cars from the road for a full year

477,000 metric tons of methane avoided

Energy and Resource Recovery

8.7 MWhe of renewable electricity and steam generated by TTFs, enough to power 811,000 homes

250 million gallons of wastewater recycled/reused, enough to fill 379 Olympic-sized swimming pools

432,000 tons of ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycled, enough to build 5 Golden Gate bridges

12 million pounds of e-waste recycled, equivalent to 4 million laptops

12 million gallons of petroleum recycled for resale

Waste Diversion

19 million tons of waste diverted from landfills, equal to the weight of 109,000 blue whales

134,000 tons of alternative fuels produced

3 million pounds of post-consumer pharmaceutical waste safely destroyed, equivalent to 19 million pill bottles

Community Impact

106,000 meals served in local communities

More than 50 community cleanups

72,000 American flags honorably retired

Together, these results demonstrate momentum in scaling integrated solutions to advance a more circular, sustainable future.

Read the full 2026 Sustainability Report on our website.

About Reworld®

Reworld is a leader in sustainable waste solutions, providing innovative and environmentally responsible services to a global community. Reworld is committed to advancing zero waste initiatives and supporting sustainability goals through state-of-the-art technologies that reimagine, reduce, reuse, recycle, recover, and renew. For more information, visit www.reworldwaste.com.

Media Contacts

Coyne PR for Reworld

[email protected]

(973) 588-2000

Jason Hahn

[email protected]

SOURCE Reworld Holding Corporation