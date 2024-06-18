Rewst Extends Open, Vendor-Agnostic Vision with Expanded Integration Library and Custom Integration Builder

TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewst, the only Automation Platform purpose-built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today unveiled a series of pre-built integrations and a new Custom Integrations feature. With these capabilities, MSPs can easily connect and automate even more tools in their stack, driving greater efficiency, consistency, and profitability across their business. Rewst made the announcement at FLOW, the vendor-agnostic automation conference it's hosting this week in Tampa, FL.

Unlocking the full potential of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) hinges on a platform's ability to integrate seamlessly with an MSP's stack, regardless of which vendors or tools they use. That's why Rewst has taken an open, vendor-agnostic approach since its inception, offering MSPs the flexibility to support best-of-breed environments and automate full processes across their tools.

An expanded library of pre-built integrations with popular MSP tools

A key element of Rewst's vision is offering the broadest library of pre-built integrations with common MSP tools. The platform includes more than 50 pre-built integrations, and new integrations are added regularly based on MSP feedback. Rewst maintains these integrations over time, allowing MSPs to focus on building value-adding automations versus trying to keep up with an ever-changing array of APIs, actions, and endpoints across their tools.

The following pre-built integrations are now available or will be released in the coming weeks:

Google Workspace Admin – Drag Google Workspace Admin actions into Rewst workflows to automate creating and managing Users, Groups, Organizational Units, and more.

– Drag Google Workspace Admin actions into Rewst workflows to automate creating and managing Users, Groups, Organizational Units, and more. Nerdio – Access 154 Nerdio actions to automate workflows such as user onboarding/offboarding, billing reconciliation, desktop image maintenance, and more.

– Access 154 Nerdio actions to automate workflows such as user onboarding/offboarding, billing reconciliation, desktop image maintenance, and more. N-able N-central – Use the N-Able API to automate device and customer management, including software installations, RMM agent restarts, just-in-time admin access, etc.

– Use the N-Able API to automate device and customer management, including software installations, RMM agent restarts, just-in-time admin access, etc. Liongard – Build workflows to automate cyber risk resolution workflows, such as disabled MFA remediation and privileged account remediation.

– Build workflows to automate cyber risk resolution workflows, such as disabled MFA remediation and privileged account remediation. Hudu – Automate various documentation updates in Hudu, such as documenting Microsoft 365 environments, shared mailboxes, and groups.

– Automate various documentation updates in Hudu, such as documenting Microsoft 365 environments, shared mailboxes, and groups. Okta – Automate locking a user's Okta account if malware is detected, pre-enrolling users in MFA before activation, locking Apple Devices with Jamf upon user offboarding, etc.

– Automate locking a user's Okta account if malware is detected, pre-enrolling users in MFA before activation, locking Apple Devices with Jamf upon user offboarding, etc. SaaS Alerts – Enhance security monitoring and management by using the SaaS Alerts integration to monitor and respond to security incidents across various SaaS applications.

– Enhance security monitoring and management by using the SaaS Alerts integration to monitor and respond to security incidents across various SaaS applications. DNSFilter – Drag DNSFilter actions into workflows to automate adding organizations during onboarding, adding domains to a blacklist or whitelist, setting up remote agents, and more.

– Drag DNSFilter actions into workflows to automate adding organizations during onboarding, adding domains to a blacklist or whitelist, setting up remote agents, and more. ServiceNow – Automate ticket creation and management; asset management; user, account, and group management; and a service catalog where users can request services.

– Automate ticket creation and management; asset management; user, account, and group management; and a service catalog where users can request services. IT Portal – Use IT Portal actions to build workflows that automatically document client environments, including devices, passwords, users, groups, etc.

Custom Integrations: integrate Rewst workflows with any service that exposes an API

For tools where Rewst doesn't offer a pre-built integration, MSPs have always had the option to build their custom integration in the platform. Rewst's new Custom Integrations capabilities make it even easier for MSPs to integrate their workflows with any service that exposes an API, enhancing automation and efficiency within their operations.

Users can now drag and drop the Swagger or OpenAPI documentation for a published API to instantly generate actions that they can use in Rewst workflows without manual coding. For legacy APIs, MSPs have the option to build custom integrations from scratch, defining the authentication, pagination, and actions themselves.

Additional Custom Integrations features include:

Visibility Control: Define who in your organization or sub-organizations can see and use custom integrations.

Define who in your organization or sub-organizations can see and use custom integrations. Lifecycle Management : Manage the lifecycle of custom integrations with statuses like draft, published, deprecated, and hidden.

: Manage the lifecycle of custom integrations with statuses like draft, published, deprecated, and hidden. Org Mapping (coming soon): Map Rewst organizations to corresponding organizations in the integrated service to ensure seamless automation across clients' environments.

"When it comes to their tools, MSPs value freedom of choice, but not at the expense of interoperability," said Aharon Chernin, Founder and CEO of Rewst. "That's why Rewst has taken an open, vendor-agnostic approach from day one and why we're empowering MSPs to connect and automate even more tools in their stack. I encourage MSPs to engage the vendor ecosystem at FLOW about getting more value from their tools through cross-platform automation."

Resources

About Rewst

Founded in 2020 and based in Tampa, FL, Rewst specializes in providing a purpose-built automation (RPA) platform for Managed Service Providers. With a leadership team that has a proven track record of understanding and anticipating the needs of their customers, Rewst is well-positioned to drive the next evolution of RPA and empower MSPs to improve operational efficiency, service delivery, and customer satisfaction. Visit Rewst at https://rewst.io/ and follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Ed Hadley, SVP Marketing

4138224499

[email protected]

SOURCE Rewst