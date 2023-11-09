Rewst Unveils Low-Code App Platform, Enabling MSPs to Extend Automations with Branded Front-End Experiences

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewst, a purpose-built Automation Platform for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today unveiled App Platform, a low-code application builder for designing apps enabling end users to interact with Rewst-generated workflows, forms, and data. An extension of Rewst's Automation Platform, App Platform drives additional efficiency, consistency, and visibility gains, and helps MSPs differentiate themselves through engaging front-end experiences.

MSPs rely on hundreds of processes to deliver services and support customers. Each is a mix of disparate tools and data, requiring manual effort that drains productivity, erodes margins, and can impact customer satisfaction. Rewst's Automation Platform connects an MSP's existing tools and allows users to visually design workflows and forms that automate end-to-end processes. While forms can be linked to workflows to trigger automations, there are additional scenarios where employees and customers need to interact directly with workflows, forms, and data to accomplish specific tasks.

Build front-end experiences for interacting with Rewst workflows and forms

App Platform is the first low-code environment designed for MSPs to extend workflow automations with an MSP-branded front-end. Users can design app screens or pages by dragging and dropping UI components, such as text blocks, images, buttons, data tables, grid containers, forms, workflow inputs, and more. They can also theme their apps with the MSP's logo, color palette, and typography, and host them on custom subdomains to provide a fully white-labeled experience.

With App Platform, MSPs can build a variety of internal and customer-facing apps, such as cross-platform analytics, customer self-service, on-call schedule management, client onboarding, and more. These apps can uniquely interact with Rewst-generated workflows, forms, and data. Examples include:

Dynamically generating page content – a workflow could return a list of open tickets from the PSA system and App Platform could then populate the results in a data table

– a workflow could return a list of open tickets from the PSA system and App Platform could then populate the results in a data table Visualizing data returned by workflows – App Platform's chart widgets could display internal SLAs (e.g. ticket response times, time to close) on a dashboard within an app

– App Platform's chart widgets could display internal SLAs (e.g. ticket response times, time to close) on a dashboard within an app Listing or embedding forms on pages – when a customer's HR manager logs in to an app, they could see only forms accessible to the HR role, such as user onboarding/offboarding

– when a customer's HR manager logs in to an app, they could see only forms accessible to the HR role, such as user onboarding/offboarding Triggering workflows from page elements – an end user could click a 'New Ticket' button within an app, automatically kicking off the designated workflow in Rewst

"Rewst's Automation Platform is the de-facto standard for MSPs to automate processes across their tools," said Aharon Chernin, CEO and founder of Rewst. "But right now, it works behind the scenes. Any visible output of an automation goes to another product, like your PSA or chat system. App Platform changes that. We made a system that lets you drag and drop web page elements and create an entire site or 'app,' where the MSP and clients can log in, and interact with your automations. Theoretically, you could build out any use case you can imagine with App Platform. It's moving client-MSP interactions into line with the simplicity of using an app, which is more and more what users expect from their service providers. In the future, it will be the MSPs with the best apps that win."

Additional features of App Platform include:

Theme Picker – Set your desired color palette and typography. Upload a logo to automatically generate color options or access the underlying HTML/CSS for full control

– Set your desired color palette and typography. Upload a logo to automatically generate color options or access the underlying HTML/CSS for full control Granular access controls – Grant access to specific apps and pages both at the user and organization level, or create custom access roles

– Grant access to specific apps and pages both at the user and organization level, or create custom access roles App Authentication – Create login flows supporting multiple authentication methods, including Entra ID and Google

Availability of App Platform

Rewst will release an alpha version of App Platform to select customers before year-end. A beta release will roll out to all customers in early 2024.

About Rewst

Founded in 2020 and based in Tampa, FL, Rewst specializes in providing a purpose-built automation (RPA) platform for Managed Service Providers. With a leadership team that has a proven track record of understanding and anticipating the needs of their customers, Rewst is well-positioned to drive the next evolution of RPA and empower MSPs to improve operational efficiency, service delivery, and customer satisfaction. Visit Rewst at https://rewst.io/ and follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Ed Hadley, SVP Marketing

4138224499

[email protected]

SOURCE Rewst