REX Real Estate Expands Listings Service to Three New Markets

An average of 90 percent of people already search for homes online without the help of an agent. By utilizing AI, big data and machine learning REX directly targets the right buyers to ultimately sell homes faster than the traditional model. The company provides the benefits of a full-service broker combined with deep online marketing expertise, eliminating use of the Multiple Listings Service.

"We are extremely proud to be expanding REX into San Francisco, Austin and Denver," said REX Co-Founder and CEO, Jack Ryan. "When we started this company, our goal was to help buyers and sellers avoid excessive costs associated with the traditional model, deliver better service and do good. We have had great success in New York and California and are eager to begin assisting sellers in these sought-after locales."

REX currently supports home sales in Ventura County, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Long Island, Brooklyn, and Queens. Additionally, REX donates a home to a family in need for every 50 homes sold through the platform.

About REX Real Estate

REX is the only real estate company transforming the real estate industry by applying big data analytics, AI, and machine learning to market homes directly to buyers instead of relying upon traditional agents. By leveraging advanced digital marketing technologies, REX can find the right buyers and sell homes faster than MLS-listed homes for a 2 percent fee instead of the industry standard of 5-6 percent. REX is also committed to helping families in need by building a home for every 50 homes sold. For more information, visit rexchange.com and follow REX on Twitter @rex_change.

