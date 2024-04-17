Rex Transforms Activity Bookings with Revamped Design Across Seven 810 Bowling Locations

MIAMI, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rex Reservations , the premier booking solution tailored for eatertainment and competitive socializing venues, announced a refreshed app design that gives venues an unparalleled level of flexibility while delivering a best-in-class user experience. This design refresh has made Rex an essential part of 810 Billiards and Bowling's growth strategy as they continue to open new locations across the U.S.

Rex - Ready to Roll 810 Bowling - Booking Page

"We spent months evaluating the many options available for online booking and reservations in the eatertainment/hospitality space, and decided to work with Rex for a number of reasons," said Mike Siniscalchi, founder and CEO of 810 Billiards & Bowling. "Rex is dynamic and incredibly responsive to our needs. As desires for new functionality and use cases become apparent, the Rex team immediately begins testing and implementing updates to improve the platform. The Rex user interface and overall user experience are in a class of their own, providing a very clean and intuitive guest experience that has been met with a great response from our customers!"

Rex CEO and Co-founder, Kevan Sadigh, echoed this sentiment, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce our latest design update. Our commitment at Rex is to make it easy for people to book fun experiences while empowering venues with the tools for maximizing revenue. Our new design does just that."

The design revamp provides venues with a centralized page to sell all their fun activities and party packages online. With a focus on the user experience, Rex reorganized how content is presented on screen to allow for faster reservations and an improved mobile and tablet experience, including:

Redesigned Package Cards: The improved layout houses all relevant information, allowing users to easily select reservation options with less clicks and scrolling.





Custom Sidebar: The updated sidebar centralizes essential venue information, including social media links, venue images, and promotional links.





FAQ Section: This addition makes it easier for users to learn more about a venue, providing answers to common questions when making a booking.





Add-On Options: A broader range of services like multi-select food and merchandise can now be offered with greater flexibility.

810 Billiards & Bowling has launched the new Rex design across seven locations with more coming soon.

About Rex Reservations:

Rex Reservations (Rex) is the reservation management solution built exclusively for entertainment and competitive socializing. Rex empowers venues to sell more activities, games, and events with a best-in-class guest experience and unmatched flexibility. Operators benefit from the platform's custom rules, actionable guest data, and dynamic pricing to drive more revenue and increase efficiency. Learn more at reservewithrex.com

About 810 Billiards & Bowling:

810 Billiards & Bowling is an upscale entertainment, dining, and bar experience that focuses on bringing families and friends together for social interaction, friendly competition, and great food. Learn more at 810bowling.com

