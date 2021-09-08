Rexburg Business Hosts 8th Annual Benefit 5k

REXBURG ,Idaho, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantGuard (AG) is pleased to announce their 8th annual 5k benefit race on Saturday, September 18th, to support a Rexburg family in need.

Each year, AvantGuard's Rexburg team members select a family to sponsor who is facing financial strain from medical costs. This year AG is holding the event to benefit the Tagg family. Their newborn daughter, Ruth, was born at 24 weeks old on March 31, 2021. Ruth weighed in at 425 grams – just under one pound.



Ruth has been battling for her life every day in an Idaho Falls hospital since her birth. She has been struggling with respiratory and heart complications and enduring several surgeries to help with these complications. At birth the doctors gave her a 42% chance of survival, and she seems to be beating the odds. She continues to grow and gain strength. Parents, Brandie and Chapman Tagg, and two-year-old brother, Bradley, remain optimistic but recognize the challenging road ahead.

Support from the race will help the Tagg family pay for the care Ruth needs. AvantGuard President, Justin Bailey said, "Our goal is to provide as much support as possible for the family by gathering community support and by donating the money we raise from race registrations and sponsorships to the family."

Brandie and Chapman express their most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received from the community and are so appreciative of AG's efforts to help raise funds for their new little girl's healthcare.

The Rexburg 5k race and one-mile walk will take place Saturday, September 18, 2021, starting at Smith Park, East Main Street in Rexburg. There will be a variety of other fun activities for families and participants to enjoy. Check-in time is from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. and the run/walk will start at 9:00 a.m.

Learn more, register and/or donate at https://www.agmonitoring.com/ag-run-for-a-reason-5k-rexburg.

AvantGuard is a premier provider of wholesale alarm monitoring, offering professional monitoring services, cloud monitoring and hybrid partnerships. They utilize the most advanced monitoring technology with three state-of-the-art, hot-redundant call centers, along with skilled operators who respond promptly and compassionately. AvantGuard proudly meets or exceeds all industry standards of excellence. Monitoring centers are based in Ogden UT, Rexburg ID, and Cedar City UT.

