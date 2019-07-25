Rexburg Company to Host 7th Annual Benefit Run

REXBURG, Idaho, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AvantGuard Monitoring Centers in partnership with the AG Cares Foundation is sponsoring its seventh-annual 5K benefit race. The "AG Run For A Reason" benefit is held to help a family in the community who is experiencing financial strains from medical issues.

This year, the 5K is being held to benefit the Jenkins family from Malad City, Idaho. Moriah and Blake are parents of 8-month-old Dedan Jenkins who was born with narrow nasal passages that are causing breathing issues. He also has an abscess on his brain that causes seizures.

Even with his conditions, Dedan is a happy child and has an unbreakable bond with his older sister. When she talks, and reads to him, Dedan has the biggest smile.

Moriah and Blake take Dedan to Primary Children's Hospital for weekly visits, which is a 220-mile roundtrip. The doctors have said that if his breathing condition does not improve, and his seizures continue, he will need to start additional treatment and possible surgeries.

All of the donations from this race go to the Jenkins family to pay for gas to and from Utah for hospital visits and overnight stays. It will also assist with medical costs and for future procedures.

Now in its seventh year, the "AG Run For A Reason" has created a great culture of caring for others and the community. "The core of AG Cares and AvantGuard as a whole is about helping others in times of need. The 5K provides us a way to help within the community and gives all of our team a chance to serve and to make a difference," said Justin Bailey, president of AvantGuard. Last year the race help raised $2,000 for the beneficiary family.

This year's benefit run will take place on September 21st at 273 E. Main Street, Rexburg, Idaho. Check-in time for the race begins at 8:15 a.m.

For more information about this event, visit:

Web: agmonitoring.com/5k

Facebook: AG Run For A Reason - Rexburg

With questions, contact: jknoder@agmonitoring.com

SOURCE AvantGuard Monitoring

Related Links

www.agmonitoring.com

