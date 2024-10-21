Rexford Industrial Announces New CFO Hire & Promotion of Laura Clark to COO

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located throughout infill Southern California, today announced the appointment of Michael Fitzmaurice as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the promotion of Laura Clark, the Company's current CFO, to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective November 18, 2024.

"We are very pleased to welcome Michael Fitzmaurice to the Rexford Industrial team. Michael is a strategic, results-driven and team-focused leader who we are excited to partner with as we capitalize upon Rexford's significant forward growth opportunity," stated Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer, Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company. "We are also pleased to elevate Laura Clark to COO and are grateful for Laura's substantial contributions as CFO over the last four years. Laura's promotion to COO will enable her to drive substantial value creation through the operational and growth segments of our business."

Mr. Fitzmaurice brings 25 years of experience in the public REIT sector to Rexford Industrial. He most recently served as Executive Vice President, CFO of RPT Realty, where he joined in 2018, and was instrumental in the successful merger with Kimco Realty in January 2024. Prior to joining RPT, Mr. Fitzmaurice served as Vice President and then Senior Vice President of Finance for Retail Properties of America, Inc. from 2012 to 2018. Earlier in his career, Mr. Fitzmaurice held positions of growing responsibility at General Growth Properties and Equity Office Properties. Mr. Fitzmaurice received his B.S. in finance from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA), a leading executive search and leadership advisory firm, partnered with Rexford Industrial on this important mandate. Deb Barbanel and Nick Roberts led the effort on behalf of RRA.

