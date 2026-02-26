Rexford Industrial Announces Recent Business Activity and Participation in Upcoming Conference

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, today provided a disposition and capital allocation update in advance of upcoming investor meetings and presentation at the Citi 2026 Global Property CEO Conference.

"Our capital allocation execution year to date demonstrates our focus on delivering across our current strategic priorities," said Laura Clark, Chief Operating Officer and incoming Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to driving shareholder value by actively recycling capital into share repurchases and accretive, value-add projects within our portfolio that offer superior risk-adjusted returns, reflecting our disciplined capital allocation approach."

Disposition Activity

Year to date through February 25, 2026, the Company sold two properties for an aggregate sales price of $41.2 million, including:

14005 Live Oak Avenue, Irwindale, in the Los Angeles – San Gabriel Valley submarket for $14.5 million, or $65 per land square foot. The vacant, 5.1-acre land site was sold to an owner/user. The site was previously in the development pipeline, and by exiting this project, the Company will preserve approximately $20 million of future capital spend.

18250 Euclid Street, Fountain Valley, in the Orange County – Airport submarket for $26.7 million, or $425 per square foot. The single-tenant industrial building, totaling 62,838 square feet, was 100% occupied at the time of sale and was sold to an owner/user.

The Company has approximately $185 million in dispositions under contract or accepted offer, including five properties that were in the near-term development pipeline. These transactions are subject to customary due diligence and closing conditions; as such, there is no guarantee the Company will close on these transactions.

Share Repurchase Activity

In February, the Company repurchased 2,670,227 shares of its common stock for $100.0 million at a weighted average price of $37.45 per share under the new $500 million share repurchase program previously authorized by the Board of Directors.

The Company has $400 million of availability under the current program.

Citi 2026 Global Property CEO Conference

On March 2, 2026, the Company will present at the Citi 2026 Global Property CEO Conference. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed using the registration link below and a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website.

Date: Monday, March 2, 2026

Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

Webcast: Citi 2026 Global Property CEO Conference

Updated Investor Presentation

An updated investor presentation with additional information is available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.rexfordindustrial.com.

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and repositioning industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation over the long term. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. As of December 31, 2025, Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprised 419 properties with approximately 51.2 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member. For more information, please visit rexfordindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the industry in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described above. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our estimates and beliefs and in the estimates prepared by independent parties. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the reports and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Contact

Mikayla Lynch

Director, Investor Relations and Capital Markets

(424) 276-3454

[email protected]

SOURCE Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.