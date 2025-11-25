Rexford Industrial Appoints David Stockert to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, today announced the appointment of David Stockert to the Company's Board of Directors effective January 1, 2026.

Mr. Stockert is a general partner of Sweetwater Opportunity Funds, a series of Atlanta-based private real estate investment funds, a position he has held since 2019. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Post Properties, Inc. from 2002 until 2016 when Post Properties merged with Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA). Mr. Stockert joined Post Properties in 2001 as President and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Stockert continues to serve on the Board of Directors of MAA. Between 1995 and 2000, Mr. Stockert held senior leadership roles at Duke Realty Corporation and Weeks Corporation, each an industrial REIT. He later served on Duke Realty's Board of Directors from 2017 until Prologis (NYSE: PLD) acquired Duke Realty in 2022. From 2019 to 2022, Mr. Stockert served as lead independent director of Duke Realty. Earlier in his career, Mr. Stockert was an investment banker focused on real estate and practiced as a Certified Public Accountant.

"We are pleased to welcome Dave to the Rexford Industrial Board and believe the appointment of another highly qualified independent director underscores our continued focus on strengthening governance, enhancing capital allocation discipline and positioning the platform for value creation," said Tyler Rose, Chairman of the Board. "His experience in industrial real estate, leadership of high-performing public companies and understanding of capital allocation through cycles make him an outstanding addition. Dave's strategic perspective and industry expertise will directly support our efforts to drive performance and deliver superior returns for investors."

"I'm delighted to join Rexford's outstanding team," said Mr. Stockert. "The Company's differentiated strategy and exceptional platform position it for long-term value creation. I look forward to working closely with the Board and management team to execute on the opportunities ahead."

Russell Reynolds Associates (RRA), a leading executive search and leadership advisory firm, partnered with Rexford Industrial on this important mandate. Deb Barbanel, Nick Roberts and Rich Fields led the effort on behalf of RRA.

