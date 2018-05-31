Rexford Industrial To Attend REITWeek Investor Forum; Updated Investor Presentation

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that the Company will attend REITWeek 2018: NAREIT's Investor Forum at the Hilton Midtown, in New York, New York on June 5-6, 2018. On the morning of June 1, 2018, the Company will post an updated investor presentation to the Company's investor relations website under the heading Company Information, at ir.rexfordindustrial.com.