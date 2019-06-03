Rexford Industrial To Attend REITWeek Investor Forum; Updated Investor Presentation

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that the Company will attend REITWeek 2019: NAREIT's Investor Forum at the Hilton Midtown, in New York, New York on June 4-5, 2019. On June 3, 2019 after the market closes, the Company will post an updated investor presentation to the Company's investor relations website under the heading Company Information, at ir.rexfordindustrial.com.

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 196 properties with approximately 23.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

