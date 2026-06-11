Rex's in Fort Worth Welcomes Global Soccer Fans With 104 Watch Parties During Summer's Biggest Tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rex's, one of Fort Worth's favorite gathering destinations, is inviting soccer fans from around the world to experience authentic Texas hospitality during a summer filled with more than 100 exciting watch parties featuring the world's top soccer nations competing on the global stage. Click for Images

Located in the heart of Fort Worth at 1501 South University Drive, Rex's will showcase every match on multiple large screens while serving elevated cuisine, signature beverages and the warm hospitality that has made Texas famous worldwide. Fans can reserve tables, private viewing areas and customized watch party packages designed for groups of all sizes.

With North Texas serving as a major destination for international visitors, Rex's is creating an atmosphere where local supporters and travelers alike can gather to celebrate the world's most popular sport.

"Soccer has a unique ability to bring people together regardless of where they come from," said Rex Benson, owner of Rex's in Fort Worth, Texas. "We are proud to welcome visitors from across the globe and give them a true taste of Fort Worth hospitality. Whether you're cheering for your home country or simply enjoying the excitement of the matches, Rex's is the place to celebrate, connect and create lasting memories."

Demonstrating its commitment to international friendship and cultural exchange, Rex's will host 50 VIP guests from the Japan-America Society DFW on June 14 who won the auction bid during their recent Gala.

Guests can enjoy premium menu offerings, handcrafted cocktails, beer selections and specialty game-day experiences throughout the tournament. Watch party reservations and VIP packages are available now.

For reservations, event packages and additional information, visit www.rexsftw.com.

About Rex's

Rex's is a premier Fort Worth dining and entertainment destination known for exceptional food, handcrafted beverages and memorable guest experiences. Located at 1501 South University Drive in Fort Worth, Rex's brings together great hospitality, community and entertainment in a welcoming Texas atmosphere with two beautiful bar areas, a private dining area and a very large patio with one of the largest LED viewing screens in Texas.

Media Contact:

Margaret McKoin, The Time Group

[email protected]

Telephone: 817-403-0866

SOURCE Rex's Fort Worth