Rexton Launches Its Toughest, Most Rugged Hearing Aids That Feature New Materials and a Reinforced Design to Protect Against the Scratches and Splashes of Everyday Life

ISELIN, N.J., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing aid manufacturer Rexton today announced the launch of the breakthrough BiCore B-Li M Rugged, the most resilient Behind-The-Ear (BTE) hearing aid Rexton has ever made. The company has also announced the expansion of its trusted BiCore portfolio to include three new BTE hearing aids – the BiCore BTE M, BiCore BTE P, BiCore BTE HP – to bring durable and reliable hearing aid solutions to more consumers than ever before, regardless of budget.

According to Rexton Product Manager Katie Stocker, the new BiCore B-Li M Rugged is ideal for full-time use, matching the company's reliable audio quality with significant durability enhancements and a smaller, more discrete size that improves comfort and aesthetics.

"The best hearing aids are ones consumers can forget they're wearing, and the BiCore B-Li M Rugged does just that while featuring dependable audio and a robust Lifeproof® design that can withstand the drops, splashes and scratches of everyday life," Stocker said. "By reducing the device's size and increasing its resiliency to the elements, BiCore B-Li M Rugged enables a more carefree consumer experience free of interruptions, with long-lasting battery life of up to 39 hours, advanced binaural sound processing and simple audio streaming with iOS and Android devices, ensuring reliable performance in every situation."

BiCore B-Li M Rugged Hearing Aid

The BiCore B-Li M Rugged takes Rexton's trusted reliability to an entirely new level, offering enhanced resistance to water, soap, drops, scratches and even sweat. These attributes are achieved through new materials, an airtight receiver, sealed charging contacts, and new protection and sealing glue. The result is a hearing aid that can handle being dropped from two meters; that can be submerged under two meters of water for 30 minutes; and that isn't affected if worn in the shower or other scenarios where standard devices can be damaged.

"Our new BiCore B-Li M Rugged empowers consumers with enhanced device reliability and performance that can significantly impact daily activities, all while reducing the likelihood of damage and subsequent repair or replacement costs," added Mike O'Neil, President of Rexton. "It reduces the need for wearers to invest time and money managing device-related issues with their hearing care professional (HCP). With BiCore B-Li M Rugged, consumers have greater freedom and peace of mind through consistently improved hearing experiences, no matter what the day brings."

BiCore Hearing Aid Portfolio Expansion

In addition the BiCore B-Li M Rugged, Rexton announced an expansion of its BiCore family of products to feature three new BTE models: the BiCore BTE M, BiCore BTE P and BiCore BTE HP. These battery-operated hearing aids offer direct audio streaming with iOS and Android devices (Performance Levels 30 and 20), IP68 protection against dust, sand, dirt and submersion in over a meter of water, and an integrated telecoil that delivers clear audio.

All four new hearing aids are built on Rexton's proven BiCore platform, which maximizes clarity and provides natural sound experiences. The BiCore platform also automatically removes unwanted noise, like background noise, and emphasizes speech to ensure clearer conversations in all environments.

"The BiCore platform is ideal for consumers who consistently experience drastic changes in noise levels, such as on construction sites, first responder situations and busy school environments," O'Neil said. "The platform and all the models built on it are specifically engineered to adapt quickly to significant soundscape changes, delivering a solution that consumers can count on to help them live and work as effectively, efficiently, and dependably as possible."

For more information about Rexton's powerful new additions to its BiCore line of hearing aids, click here . For the press kit, click here.

About Rexton

It's a tough world out there, and even tougher when your hearing starts to go. At Rexton, we won't let hearing loss hold you back. Good hearing is critical: from getting the job done, to getting home safely and being there for the people who count on you, we know what's at stake. That's why we work hard to deliver proven hearing technology in the most reliable way. We understand what reliability means in real life, and make practical, easy-to-use products you can count on. Our hearing aids have been getting the job done since 1955, so whatever life throws at you, you can rely on Rexton.

