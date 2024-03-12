Rexton Launches Rexton Reach Hearing Aid Platform to Ensure Every Voice in Every Conversation is Heard

The Rexton Reach R-Li T hearing aid merges a reliable, durable design with powerful technology that ensures wearers can participate in group conversations at work, home, and in social settings.

ISELIN, N.J., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its legacy of developing solutions that are simple to wear and easy to fit, hearing aid manufacturer Rexton today unveiled Rexton Reach, an all-new hearing aid platform that allows wearers to truly participate in group conversations and hear multiple voices at the same time, even in background noise.

The first hearing aid model built on the Rexton Reach platform is Rexton Reach R-Li T, a rechargeable receiver-in-canal (RIC) hearing aid that ensures every voice within a conversation is clear and recognizable.

"When a group of people are involved in a conversation, hearing can get complicated. Not everyone speaks the same way – some voices are louder than others, voices overlap, and people move around," said Kerrie Coughlin, Rexton's Vice President of Marketing. "Despite these complexities, every voice is important. To be truly engaged in a conversation, hearing aid wearers need to be able to hear each participant clearly and consistently amidst background noise. We developed Rexton Reach to provide wearers with a solution they can rely on for all of their conversations – even in tough environments like restaurants, construction sites and medical facilities."

The Rexton Reach platform also features rechargeability and seamless connectivity for ease of use, while maintaining the proven performance and durability Rexton hearing aids are known for.

Rexton Reach R-Li T: A Reliable Hearing Aid for Every Group Conversation

In group conversations, voices fluctuate, drop in and out, and move around. Until now, catching every word in these scenarios has been a challenge for hearing aid wearers. Rexton Reach R-Li T solves this problem with its Multi-Voice Focus technology that leverages four focus beams that scan the surrounding environment 1000 times a second, monitoring the changing positions of speakers and their changing voice volumes.

The technology constantly adapts to the changing dynamics of the conversation, boosting the prominence of those in the group who are speaking while keeping track of those who are silent – all without switching modes or delaying.

Rexton Reach R-Li T offers wearers peace of mind that their rechargeable hearing aid will get them through the day. Its wear time is up to an amazing 39 hours, or 34 hours with 5 hours of streaming. It also boasts a four-hour standard charge time or 30-minute fast charge.

Reach R-Li T features a robust Lifeproof® design that can withstand the drops, splashes and scratches of everyday life and is built with rugged components that are extensively tested to ensure they can withstand whatever life throws at them. Wearers can rely on them to withstand everyday challenges and harsh environments.

Additionally, it incorporates MFi and ASHA protocols for seamless smartphone connectivity and is future-proof, needing only a straightforward firmware update to connect via Bluetooth® LE audio.

"For almost 70 years, we've been committed to developing durable and powerful hearing aids that wearers can rely on," continued Coughlin. "With Rexton Reach, we're furthering this mission by empowering individuals to confidently engage in every conversation, regardless of where the conversation is taking place. We're not just facilitating communication; we're strengthening connections and ensuring that every voice is heard clearly."

Rexton Reach R-Li T features telecoil and comes in four color options. It's available at select hearing care professionals (HCPs) and HearUSA centers nationwide.

For more information about Rexton Reach and its features and availability, visit www.rexton.com . For hi-res photography, click here.

About Rexton

Rexton is a global hearing aid brand established in 1955. At Rexton, we believe that nothing hearing related should ever be left to chance, both for the people with hearing loss, and those who depend upon them. We understand the challenges those with hearing loss face, and in response we offer proven hearing technology that is made Lifeproof, so it can be counted upon to perform reliably in even the most challenging of environments. At work, at home, in harsh weather or climates, you can always RELY ON REXTON.

