REXULTI (brexpiprazole): Approved as Adjunctive Therapy to Treat Adults with MDD and Schizophrenia - Drug Insights and Market Forecasts to 2032 - Focus on 7 Major Markets

"This "REXULTI Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about REXULTI for schizophrenia in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the REXULTI for schizophrenia in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the REXULTI for schizophrenia.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the REXULTI market forecast analysis for schizophrenia in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in schizophrenia.



Drug Summary



REXULTI (brexpiprazole) is approved as adjunctive therapy to treat adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) and schizophrenia. It is also approved to be used as adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for MDD treatment). REXULTI was discovered by Otsuka and co-developed with Lundbeck. It is co-marketed by two companies and became available to patients in the US in August 2015.

The inactive ingredients consist of lactulose monohydrate, cornstarch, microcrystalline cellulose, hydroxypropyl cellulose, low-substituted hydroxypropyl cellulose, magnesium stearate, hypromellose, talc, and colorants of titanium dioxide, iron oxide, and ferrous ferric oxide. Also, brexpiprazole is a round tablet with six strengths ranging from 0.25 mg to 4 mg.



Dosage and Administration



The recommended starting dosage for REXULTI is 1 mg once daily on Days 1-4, orally with or without food. The recommended target REXULTI dosage is 2-4 mg once daily. The drug is titrated to 2 mg once daily on Day 5 through Day 7, then to 4 mg on Day 8 based on the patient's clinical response and tolerability. The maximum recommended daily dosage is 4 mg.



Mechanism of Action



The mechanism of action of brexpiprazole in the treatment of MDD or schizophrenia is unknown. However, the efficacy of brexpiprazole may be mediated through a combination of partial agonist activity at serotonin 5-HT1A and dopamine D2 receptors and antagonist activity at serotonin 5-HT2A receptors.

In-depth REXULTI Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of REXULTI for schizophrenia in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.



REXULTI Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of REXULTI for schizophrenia covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Scope of the Report

A comprehensive product overview including the REXULTI description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, research and development activities in schizophrenia.

Elaborated details on REXULTI regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the REXULTI research and development activities in schizophrenia across the United States , Europe and Japan .

, and . The report also covers the patents information with expiry timeline around REXULTI.

The report contains forecasted sales of for schizophrenia till 2032.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies for schizophrenia.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst views for REXULTI in schizophrenia.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for schizophrenia is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence REXULTI dominance.

Other emerging products for schizophrenia are expected to give tough market competition to REXULTI and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of REXULTI in schizophrenia.

The in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of REXULTI from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the REXULTI in schizophrenia.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. REXULTI Overview in Schizophrenia

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

2.3. Regulatory Milestones

2.4. Other Developmental Activities

2.5. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)



5. REXULTI Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of REXULTI in Schizophrenia

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of REXULTI in the 7MM for Schizophrenia

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of REXULTI in the United States for Schizophrenia

5.3.2. Market Size of REXULTI in Germany for Schizophrenia

5.3.3. Market Size of REXULTI in France for Schizophrenia

5.3.4. Market Size of REXULTI in Italy for Schizophrenia

5.3.5. Market Size of REXULTI in Spain for Schizophrenia

5.3.6. Market Size of REXULTI in the United Kingdom for Schizophrenia

5.3.7. Market Size of REXULTI in Japan for Schizophrenia



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



