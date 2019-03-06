"RexVid" New Video Sharing App Launches

The RexVid app allows multiple people to collaborate with short videos for any occasion. Users simply record their video greeting in the app, which stitches together each collaborator's video received and texts the recipient when the final video card is ready to be seen.

"RexVid is a natural fit for the world we live in," said Page. "Imagine getting a heartfelt video from family and friends on your birthday, hearing their voices and seeing their smiles. Whether it's a birthday, anniversary, graduation, new baby, or just a nice way to let somebody know the group is thinking about them. It's much more personal than a card."

Recipients of RexVid videos don't need to have the app to be sent a video greeting. They'll receive a text message with a link that allows them to download the app and watch the video. There is no limit to how many people can collaborate on each video, and the videos can be saved on devices and stored in the RexVid app.

"No one used to know what, 'Google it' meant," said Andy Eckert, RexVid Chief Marketing Officer. "I want to turn RexVid into a global verb. I want people to say, 'Just RexVid it' when thinking about sending congratulations, thank yous, or well wishes instead of wasting money on a card someone will just throw away. This app has a 'cool' factor, and most importantly it makes people feel loved."

About

RexVid is an app that allows you to string together video messages from any number of people, from anywhere in the world and send them right to the recipient's phone. RexVid is available on both iOS and Android, or visit www.rexvid.com.

For more information, please contact Andy Eckert at andy@rexvid.com or 612-201-0412.

