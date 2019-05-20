Reyka Vodka Honors Endangered Species Day With Their "Adopt-A-Puffin" Campaign

NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reyka Vodka recently announced its partnership with the National Audubon Society to help save the endangered puffin species by raising awareness of their rising risk of extinction. Reyka Vodka is donating to Audubon's Project Puffin to support the protection of puffins around the world and taking it one step further by involving the public, through the launch of Adopt-A-Puffin.

(PRNewsfoto/William Grant & Sons) (PRNewsfoto/William Grant & Sons)

This year, Endangered Species Day is on May 17 and Reyka Vodka is giving people the opportunity to take action and get involved. Reyka Vodka takes pride in its land, incorporating Iceland's natural resources through every step of the production process, from using some of the cleanest glacial water in the world to filtering with lava rocks to remove even the smallest impurities. Made of Iceland, this fierce pride and love has inspired Reyka to get take a stand and fight for the puffins.

Iceland is home to one of the world's largest puffin colonies. However, due to overhunting and climate change, Iceland's beloved seabird has been nearing extinction for many years. As this continues to become a greater threat, Reyka Vodka is determined to speak up for the puffins.

"Since Reyka Vodka is made of Iceland, and puffins are an integral part of Icelandic culture, it's important for us as a brand to help puffins in any way we can," says Trevor Schneider, Brand Ambassador for Reyka Vodka. "Our Adopt-A-Puffin initiative will further prevent extinction of these beautiful seabirds while allowing Reyka Vodka drinkers to make a difference and become puffin parents."

The program will span throughout the summer and into early Fall 2019. Those interested in saving the beloved species can go to www.Reyka.com to "adopt a puffin" and visit www.shopreykagear.com to buy themed T-shirts, pins, calendars and hats. Using a donation-based scale, there are four levels of puffin adoption:

" Bird Buddy " includes a downloadable file of the puffin to share ( $1 donation)

" includes a downloadable file of the puffin to share ( donation) " Feathered Friend " includes a downloadable file of the puffin and a pin ( $10 donation)

" includes a downloadable file of the puffin and a pin ( donation) " Avian Angel " includes a downloadable file of the puffin, a pin and a T-shirt ( $25 donation)

" includes a downloadable file of the puffin, a pin and a T-shirt ( donation) "Puffin Daddy" includes a downloadable file of the puffin, a pin, 2 T-shirts and a hat ( $50 donation)

"We are so grateful to have Reyka Vodka's support in fighting to help puffins and saving our living ocean for everyone." said Dr. Stephen Kress, VP for Conservation of the National Audubon Society.

To learn more about Reyka Vodka or the Adopt-A-Puffin program, please visit Reyka.com.



For more information:

CURICH|WEISS

Rachel Duc / rachel@curichweiss.com / 408-348-3974

Rachel Dennis / dennis@curichweiss.com / 702-672-1631

About Reyka Vodka

Created by William Grant & Sons in 2005, Reyka Vodka is made in Iceland but also made of Iceland, proudly embodying all of the country's awe-inspiring offerings in its liquid production. As the first-ever vodka distilled in Iceland, the use of glacial spring water, some of the cleanest water in the world, provides the base for Reyka Vodka resulting in a clean, crisp taste. Lava rocks from nearby fields are also used as a resourceful and efficient filtration system as the natural material has no tolerance for impurities. And finally, to achieve its unparalleled smoothness from just a single distillation, a rare Carter-Head Still is employed, the first and only one of its kind used to distill vodka.

The Reyka Vodka distillery is located just outside Reykjavik and is powered using geo-thermal energy from the steam of nearby hot springs. This geo-thermal energy captured from deep in the earth supplies power without adding contaminates to our vodka and the world. Made in preciously small batches to ensure the utmost quality, Reyka Vodka is 40% ABV and has an SRP of $22.99. For more information, visit www.reyka.com.

Please drink Reyka responsibly. Takk! (that's 'Thank You' in Icelandic.)

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world's most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world's third largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick's® Gin, Sailor Jerry® Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie® Scotch Liqueur.

William Grant & Sons has been honored as "Distiller of the Year" by the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition and International Spirits Challenge 12 times over the past 13 years, including the most recent award in 2018.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the USA with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick's Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Grant's, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson's Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Montelobos Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit www.grantusa.com.

SOURCE William Grant & Sons