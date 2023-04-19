REYKJAVIK INTERNATIONAL LITERARY FESTIVAL SHOWCASES GLOBAL AUTHORS APRIL 19-23

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- April 19 through 23, the 16th bi-annual Reykjavík International Literary Festival will transform Iceland's capital city into a global hub of books, storytelling, literature, and ideas. A celebration of literature and storytelling, this year's festival focuses on issues of freedom of expression and human rights. This premiere literary event attracts readers and authors from around the world and offers visitors an opportunity to engage with some of the world's most celebrated authors. Festival events are available to U.S. audiences via livestream.

"The Reykjavík International Literary Festival celebrates the power of the written word and brings people together around a shared love of books," said festival director Stella Soffía Jóhannesdóttir. "We are thrilled to welcome such a talented lineup of global authors to the 2023 festival and look forward to seeing the community come together to embrace the written word."

The 2023 festival will feature a diverse lineup of renowned writers from all over the world, including two-time Pulitzer Prize winning American novelist Colson Whitehead. Whitehead is a powerful voice in contemporary literature, with writing that explores themes of race, history, and the human condition. He is the author of ten books, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning novels, "The Underground Railroad" and "The Nickel Boys." His next novel, "Crook Manifesto," is slated for publication in July 2023.

Other featured authors include bestselling Scottish women's fiction novelist Jenny Colgan and Norwegian nonfiction author Åsne Seierstad, who uses the power of storytelling to shed light on everyday life in war zones and other pressing global issues.

The full 2023 author lineup includes:

Jenny Colgan

Mariana Enriquez

Jan Grue

Kirsten Hannah

Vigdis Hjorth

Hannah Kent

Kim Leine

Alexander McCall Smith

Dina Nayeri

Alejandro Palomas

Boualem Sansal

Åsne Seierstad

Gonçalo M. Tavares

Lea Ypi

Colson Whitehead

Benný Sif Ísleifsdóttir

Bragi Ólafsson

Eva Björg Ægisdóttir

Ewa Marcinek

Haukur Már Helgason

Hildur Knútsdóttir

Júlía Margrét Einarsdóttir

Kristín Eiríksdóttir

Kristín Svava Tómasdóttir

Natasha S

Pedro Gunnlaugur Garcia

Örvar Smárason

The Reykjavík International Literary Festival is free, accessible, and open to the public, whether you are an avid reader or simply looking to broaden your horizons. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore Reykjavik's vibrant literary scene and attend workshops, book signings, and Q&A sessions with featured authors.

Literary Awards

Two prizes are connected to the Reykjavík International Literary Festival.

President of Iceland Guðni Th. Jóhannesson will award an honorary prize - called Orðstír - to two Icelandic translators working to translate Icelandic text into other languages. The award is made possible by the support of Business Iceland, the Icelandic Literature Centre, the Icelandic Translators' and Interpreters' Association, and the Office of the President of Iceland.

The festival also awards the Halldór Laxness International Literary Prize, a 15,000 euro prize that recognizes outstanding contributions from internationally recognized authors who contribute to a renewal of the narrative tradition. The award is supported by The Prime Minister's Office, The Ministry for Culture and Business Affairs, Business Iceland, Reykjavík International Literary Festival, Gljúfrasteinn and Forlagið, the Icelandic publisher of Laxness. Previous winners are Ian McEwan, Elif Shafak and Andrey Kurkow. The next recipient will be awarded the prize in 2024.

To learn more about the Reykjavík International Literary Festival, visit www.bokmenntahatid.is/en .

For media inquiries, contact Festival Director Stella Soffía Jóhannesdóttir, [email protected] , +354 697 8092.

SOURCE Reykjavík International Literary Festival