Reykjavik Rises, Barcelona Slips And Nice Rebounds As Top European Summer Travel Destinations In 2018

Allianz Global Assistance reviewed trips planned during the 2018 summer season from Memorial Day to Labor Day, revealing that the number of American travelers visiting Reykjavik has grown significantly in the last few years. Ranked 28th in 2015, the destination cracked the top 20 in 2016 and 2017, when it ranked 16th and 17th, respectively. Thanks in part to increased direct airlift from the U.S. to the island nation, Iceland's otherworldly landscapes and colorful city homes have been trending on social media in recent years. Despite talk of overtourism and discussion to potentially limit the number of annual visitors to the country, Reykjavik's popularity continues to rise this summer.

Barcelona's fall in rankings from fifth in 2016 and 2017 to seventh in 2018, may have been caused by several recent incidents. In the last year, Barcelona experienced a terrorist attack in the popular Las Ramblas area; political turmoil as Catalonia attempted to cede from Spain; and organized street protests in Barcelona, where residents who are vastly outnumbered by visitors expressed concerns about overtourism and preserving their way of life.

Nice lands on the list for the first time, with nearly 2 percent of the analyzed trips flying into the city in Southern France this summer. This suggests that American perception of the city's safety has recovered from the 2016 terrorist truck attack during the city's Bastille Day celebration.

A video highlighting the findings is available to view here.

"More and more Americans are flocking to Reykjavik, Iceland this summer, along with other new popular summer destinations like Nice," said Daniel Durazo, director of communications at Allianz Global Assistance USA. "Regardless of whether you're traveling to a longtime favorite or new hot spot in Europe, it's important to protect yourself and your travel investment with a travel insurance policy. In these uncertain times, travel insurance can assist in the case of trip cancellations and delays, medical emergencies and more. For instance, it may be important to find a policy that covers cancellation for a terrorist attack occurring at your destination prior to your arrival."

The top 20 destinations in Europe for summer travel are led by London, United Kingdom (19.9 percent); Paris, France (15.6 percent); and Reykjavik, Iceland (7.6 percent); followed by Rome, Italy (7.1 percent); Amsterdam, Netherlands (6.6 percent); Dublin, Ireland (6.1 percent); Barcelona, Spain (4.7 percent); Athens, Greece (3.0 percent); Madrid, Spain (2.8 percentage); Frankfurt, Germany (2.2 percent); Nice, France (2.0 percent); Zurich, Switzerland (2.0 percent); Edinburgh, United Kingdom (1.8 percent); Milan, Italy (1.7 percent); Munich, Germany (1.6 percent); Prague, Czech Republic (1.5 percent); Venice, Italy (1.5 percent); Berlin, Germany (1.4 percent); Copenhagen, Denmark (1.3 percent); and Florence, Italy (1.1 percent).

Allianz Global Assistance offers travel insurance** through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, other travel suppliers and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Global Assistance and the policies offered for travelers, please visit: http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com.

*Methodology: The data of U.S. travelers' 2018 summer travel plans was gathered by analyzing the number of travelers that went through the online booking process of airfare and package paths for partners offering Allianz Global Assistance travel to generate itineraries for roundtrip flights departing from US airports during 5/28/2018 - 9/3/2018 for trips between 5-8 days in length. The findings are listed below:

City, Country 2018 % of Travelers 2017 % of Travelers 2018

Rank 2017

Rank 2016

Rank 2015

Rank London, United Kingdom 19.93% 15.3% 1 1 1 1 Paris, France 15.57% 9.6% 2 2 2 2 Reykjavik, Iceland 7.56% 1.5% 3 17 16 28 Rome, Italy 7.08% 8.2% 4 3 3 3 Amsterdam, Netherlands 6.64% 4.5% 5 7 7 9 Dublin, Ireland 6.05% 4.6% 6 6 4 5 Barcelona, Spain 4.71% 4.6% 7 5 5 6 Athens, Greece 2.96% 4.7% 8 4 6 7 Madrid, Spain 2.75% 3.0% 9 8 9 8 Frankfurt, Germany 2.22% 2.9% 10 9 8 4 Nice, France 1.99% N/A 11 - - - Zurich, Switzerland 1.99% 2.6% 12 11 13 15 Edinburgh, United Kingdom 1.77% 1.8% 13 16 15 14 Milan, Italy 1.72% 2.0% 14 13 11 10 Munich, Germany 1.61% 2.2% 15 12 12 13 Prague, Czech Republic 1.54% 1.1% 16 20 20 20 Venice, Italy 1.51% 2.6% 17 10 10 11 Berlin, Germany 1.44% N/A 18 - 19 9 Copenhagen, Denmark 1.29% 1.9% 19 14 14 12 Florence, Italy 1.13% N/A 20 - - -

Allianz Global Assistance USA

Allianz Global Assistance USA (AGA Service Company) is a leading consumer specialty insurance and assistance company. We provide insurance to 35 million customers annually and are best known for our Allianz Travel Insurance plans. In addition to travel insurance, Allianz Global Assistance USA offers tuition insurance, event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. The company also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call center services and claims administration for property and casualty insurers and credit card companies.

To learn more about Allianz Travel Insurance, please visit allianztravelinsurance.com or Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/AllianzTravelInsuranceUS.

**Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A-" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101-C series or 101-P series, or Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company and Affiliated Companies (One Nationwide Plaza, Columbus, OH 43215-2200), under Form Nos. SRTC 2000 and NSHTC 2500, each rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., depending on state of residence. Allianz Global Assistance and Allianz Travel Insurance are marks of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. AGA Service Company is the licensed producer and administrator of these plans and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between AGA Service Company and Jefferson Insurance Company. Non-insurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by AGA Service Company.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reykjavik-rises-barcelona-slips-and-nice-rebounds-as-top-european-summer-travel-destinations-in-2018-300654858.html

SOURCE Allianz Global Assistance USA

Related Links

http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com

