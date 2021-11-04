REYL & Cie named "Best Private Banking Boutique in Europe"

GENEVA and LONDON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REYL & Cie is proud to have been voted "Best Private Banking Boutique in Europe" for its private banking and wealth management activities catered to a European clientele, as announced yesterday in London by Professional Wealth Management (PWM) at the 2021 Global Private Banking Awards. This award recognises the Bank's excellence in commercial strategy and client service.

REYL & Cie was selected by an international panel of independent judges and members of the editorial team of Professional Wealth Management (PWM), published by the Financial Times Group. The judges highlighted the results achieved by the REYL Group, which increased its assets under management and the number of its employees for the 19th and 16th consecutive years respectively. The Bank's capacity to generate significant organic growth in assets under management, despite the continuing challenges faced by the banking sector, was also emphasised.

The collaborative and integrated approach adopted by REYL's business lines, teams and offices has proved its effectiveness. In a context of solid growth, the Group continues to stand out for its personalised solutions, based on managing the assets and challenges of private clients and their companies, via a comprehensive range of services spanning borders and business segments.

Lorenzo Rocco di Torrepadula, Partner and Head of Wealth Management, said: "We are delighted to have won this prestigious award. This is an important recognition and also testament to the work of our teams of professionals, who strive to provide our clients with bespoke and innovative solutions."

About the REYL Group

www.reyl.com

Founded in 1973, the REYL Group is a diversified and entrepreneurial banking group with offices in Switzerland (Geneva, Zurich, Lugano), Europe (London, Luxembourg, Malta) and the rest of the world (Singapore, Dubai). The REYL Group manages assets in excess of CHF 25 billion and employs over 400 professionals. In 2020, the REYL Group entered into a strategic partnership with Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo, a leading European banking player.

Developing an innovative approach to banking, the Group serves a clientele of international entrepreneurs and institutional investors through its Wealth Management, Entrepreneur & Family Office Services, Corporate Advisory & Structuring, Asset Services and Asset Management business lines.

