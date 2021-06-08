Reynolds Acquisition of Gubagoo Builds on Company's Retail Anywhere Platform

DAYTON, Ohio, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reynolds and Reynolds Company announced today the acquisition of Gubagoo, an award-winning leader in conversational commerce for the automotive industry. With its digital retailing tools, Gubagoo offers customers a complete online car-buying experience, and the company's advanced live chat technology provides more ways for customers to connect with dealers.

The acquisition of Gubagoo represents an expansion of Reynolds Retail Anywhere platform, which offers a dealership-wide approach to serving customers no matter where they shop – in-store, online, or both – without sacrificing dealership profitability or control.

"Reynolds is constantly looking for ways to enhance our solutions, and with this acquisition, we are making another investment in the future of our business and our dealership customers' long-term profitability," said Robert Burnett, executive vice president of Corporate Development and CFO at Reynolds. "Incorporating Gubagoo's digital retailing and chat technology into our Retail Anywhere platform will further empower our dealer partners to compete and win against their competition."

"We are excited to join the winning team at Reynolds," said Brad Title, CEO of Gubagoo. "We are looking forward to accelerating our pace of innovation, as we continue advancing our conversational commerce and digital retailing tools to help dealers win the future."

"The technology Gubagoo brings to dealers on any system makes it truly unmatched in the industry," added Burnett. "As customers continue to push more of the buying process online, dealers' ability to engage and actively sell in that environment will separate successful retailers from the rest.

"This acquisition also demonstrates Reynolds' eagerness – and capacity – to invest and grow strategically."

About Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds is a leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, Celina, Ohio, and Tampa, Florida, as well as operations in Canada, in the U.K., and Europe. (www.reyrey.com)

About Gubagoo

Gubagoo is the leading provider of conversational commerce and retail solutions for both automotive dealerships and OEMs. Partnered with more than 6,500 dealerships worldwide, and over 90% of the top 150 dealer groups in America, Gubagoo's messaging platform instantly connects consumers to dealerships through live chat, text, video, Facebook Messenger, and other digital messaging channels, converting high quality leads, appointments, and sales for dealerships.

Gubagoo's Virtual Retailing platform provides an end-to-end buying experience on dealership websites. Customers are able to buy a car online with real-time support from dealership personnel, and have the vehicle delivered at the dealership or to their door. The company has offices in Boca Raton and Daytona Beach, Florida, and operates in the United States, Canada, the U.K., Mexico, and Australia. (www.gubagoo.com)

