Reynolds American Inc. unveils corporate initiative aimed to highlight and celebrate its innovative women leaders

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds American Inc. and its group of companies (the RAI Group) announce the launch of the Women of Transformation initiative, a corporate effort intended to highlight and celebrate innovative female leadership both within the RAI Group and the broader community.

The RAI Group is driven by its mission to Transform Tobacco. For more than 15 years, the RAI Group of companies have been focused on developing innovative nicotine and tobacco products that both meet consumer demand and can drive meaningful change in our industry. The RAI Group's Transforming Tobacco mission is based on three core pillars – innovation, responsibility and people-focus. Women of Transformation is an initiative that, at its core, is all about people.

"It's a privilege to work alongside such inspiring and strong female leaders, all of whom share my passion for transforming tobacco to meet the evolving preferences of our adult consumers, a significant portion of whom are women," says Shay Mustafa, Senior Vice President at R. J. Reynolds Vapor Company. "Having a diverse workforce bring different and new perspectives to generate innovative ideas to our businesses, which help us better understand adult tobacco consumers to provide them with a market leading portfolio of products, which is what really drives our businesses forward."

Women of Transformation celebrates the RAI Group's innovative female workforce and strong female leadership, encourages female autonomy and emphasizes the importance of breaking through gender norms in the workplace and in our communities.

"Over the decades women have been making great strides and today nearly 50% of the labor force is comprised of women. Women of Transformation highlights successful leadership styles and career paths taken by women," says Christy Canary-Garner, Vice President at R. J. Reynolds Vapor Company. "Throughout my career I was lucky to learn from a number of female leaders within our group of companies, and I am pleased to stand behind an initiative that enables us to give back."

Attracting and retaining talented employees is one of the RAI Group's top priorities – offering employees first-in-class benefits, such as 16 weeks of paid paternal leave, in addition to up to a year of flex time for new mothers and fathers, as well as on-site health clinics and cafeterias, tuition reimbursement programs, and company-wide bonus plans. As a result of these efforts, the RAI Group has been recognized as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years by FORTUNE Magazine.

To kick off the initiative, the RAI Group hosted a Women of Transformation Networking Event in Atlanta yesterday, October 1 to coincide with the National Association of Convenience Stores Show taking place at the same time.

About Reynolds American Inc.

Reynolds American Inc. is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of British American Tobacco p.l.c., and the U.S. parent company of R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc.; American Snuff Company, LLC; R. J. Reynolds Vapor Company; and Kentucky BioProcessing, Inc.

R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company (RJRT) is the second-largest U.S. tobacco company. RJRT's brands include Newport , Camel and Pall Mall.

, Camel and Pall Mall. Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc. manufactures and markets Natural American Spirit products in the United States .

. American Snuff Company, LLC is the nation's second-largest manufacturer of smokeless tobacco products. Its leading brands are Grizzly and Kodiak.

R. J. Reynolds Vapor Company (RJRV) markets vapor products and modern oral products, including VUSE, VELO and REVEL.

Kentucky BioProcessing, Inc. conducts research and development related to protein expression and extraction from tobacco plants.

To learn more about Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies, please visit www.reynoldsamerican.com.

Engage Socially

Twitter: https://www/twitter.com/RAI_News

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rj-reynolds/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CareersAtRAI/

SOURCE Reynolds American Inc.

Related Links

www.reynoldsamerican.com

