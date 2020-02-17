Reynolds and Reynolds Introduces FOCUS, Redefined Dealership CRM

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reynolds and Reynolds Company today introduced a new customer relationship management system (CRM) for automotive retailers: FOCUS.

FOCUS is a dealership-wide CRM system enhanced with mobile functionality and built to deliver the efficiency, convenience, and accessibility that dealership personnel rank as top priorities.

Designed and built as part of Reynolds Retail Management System, FOCUS helps ensure dealers are maintaining one database of customer information to manage all aspects of the dealership. As a result, FOCUS provides a full picture of the customer life cycle across all dealership departments – from sales to service – without duplicate entries or keystrokes.

"FOCUS represents a complete reimagining of what a CRM system can and should be," said Jon Strawsburg, vice president of product planning for Reynolds and Reynolds. "CRM tools have been around for years and generally have gotten more sophisticated and – complex. But that added complexity doesn't always make it more effective to get work done. We changed that. FOCUS is built to make managing the customer relationship easy and intuitive, and to help in deciding what ought to be done next, not simply providing a list of what needs to be done sometime."

The new CRM system is built on the unique roles of users throughout the dealership. With FOCUS:

Managers can more effectively train, lead, and manage their sales force with automated process tracking.

Sales professionals can more efficiently manage their sales process as it happens, closing more deals and avoiding the dreaded, "I'll be back."

BDC and marketing managers can more proficiently handle leads, appointments, and customer communications from a single tool and virtually eliminate manual entry.

"It's become increasingly apparent to us that traditional CRMs haven't been cutting it for the challenges dealers face today – and more importantly, will face tomorrow," added Strawsburg. "We incorporated extensive feedback from dealers who tested and used the new product – in their stores, in real time, for real work."

Strawsburg concluded: "What we delivered is more than a CRM. FOCUS redefines traditional functionality to achieve the perfect balance of employee empowerment, management control, and dealership-wide success."

To learn more about how FOCUS can help revamp your business, visit reyrey.com/FOCUS.

About Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds is a leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, and Celina, Ohio.

(www.reyrey.com)

SOURCE The Reynolds and Reynolds Company

Related Links

http://www.reyrey.com

