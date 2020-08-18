Reynolds Announces Addition of 700Credit Prescreen Solution for XtreamService

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reynolds and Reynolds Company today announced that its XtreamService data mining tool has been enhanced with the addition of a prescreen solution from 700Credit, LLC. With the addition, XtreamService can now calculate equity and payment estimates for consumers who did not previously buy a vehicle from the dealership but are likely to purchase based on life circumstances.

"The addition of the prescreen solution from 700Credit adds substantial depth to XtreamService," said Jon Strawsburg, vice president of product planning for Reynolds and Reynolds. "Being able to provide estimates for customers who did not necessarily buy at their store gives dealers an opening to reach people who might otherwise slip through the cracks – and who could benefit from knowing all options available to them."

"Reynolds' inclusion of our prescreen solution in XtreamService provides dealerships visibility into customers' equity position and FICO score without posting a hard inquiry on their credit file," added Ken Hill, managing director at 700Credit. "Expanding the number of offers that can be made to those customers who did not purchase the vehicle at their store results in net new customers for the dealership."

The XtreamService engine continuously adapts to changing data to determine who is going to buy, what they're going to buy, and when they're going to buy it. Working as part of FOCUS, Reynolds' new CRM tool, the hottest leads are sent in real-time to help salespeople capture more customers and close more deals. XtreamService is also an approved turnkey provider under the GM IMR program. To learn more about XtreamService, click here.

About Reynolds

Reynolds and Reynolds is a leading provider of automobile dealership software, services, and forms to help dealerships deliver better business results and transform the customer experience. The company is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with major U.S. operations in Houston and College Station, Texas, and Celina, Ohio, as well as operations in Canada, in the U.K., and Europe.

(www.reyrey.com)

About 700Credit

700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance products and prescreen services. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, dealer-facing prescreen and consumer-facing pre-qualification platforms, OFAC compliance, Identity Verification solutions, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices and more. 700Credit's goal is to provide its clients with the highest quality data in a compliant framework in the most efficient manner possible. For more information, visit 700Credit.com.

