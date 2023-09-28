Reynolds Breaks Ground on WaterHubSM Facility in Tobaccoville, N.C.

News provided by

Reynolds American Inc.

28 Sep, 2023, 18:28 ET

The NextEra Energy Resources installation is expected to save 60 million gallons of water per year at the Reynolds Operations Center

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reynolds American Inc. (Reynolds), the BAT Group's U.S. subsidiary, announces the groundbreaking of the WaterHubSM at the Reynolds Operations Center in Tobaccoville, N.C. The WaterHub is an advanced water recycling facility and product of a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. Several city and state leaders, NextEra Energy Resources and Reynolds representatives, and others involved in the WaterHub project gathered Thursday as Reynolds demonstrated progress on its commitment to excellence in environmental stewardship with the project's official groundbreaking celebration.

Continue Reading
(Pictured left to right: Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, Bernd Meyer, Executive Vice President of Operations at Reynolds, Shay Mustafa, Senior Vice President Business Communications & Sustainability at Reynolds, David Waterfield, President and CEO of Reynolds and Gary Morris, Vice President of Distributed Generation for NextEra Energy Resources)
(Pictured left to right: Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines, Bernd Meyer, Executive Vice President of Operations at Reynolds, Shay Mustafa, Senior Vice President Business Communications & Sustainability at Reynolds, David Waterfield, President and CEO of Reynolds and Gary Morris, Vice President of Distributed Generation for NextEra Energy Resources)

Once construction is complete, the WaterHub is expected to reclaim more than 60 million gallons of water per year, equivalent to the annual water supply of approximately 550 average U.S. households. This installation aims to reduce Reynolds' environmental footprint and conserve water in Forsyth County's Yadkin Pee Dee River Basin.

"Through the WaterHub, we expect to reduce water withdrawn at the Reynolds Operations Center by over 40%, which in turn would reduce the water withdrawn across our global operations sites by approximately 6%," said Bernd Meyer, executive vice president of operations at the Reynolds organization. "We are doing our part in preserving precious natural resources and today celebrates a significant investment and long-term commitment to environmental sustainability."

The WaterHub at the Reynolds Operations Center will be one of the few projects of its size in the U.S. using advanced water reclamation technologies, allowing Reynolds' operating facilities to reduce their dependence on potable water for factory utility operations. 

"At NextEra Energy Resources, we are dedicated to offering innovative solutions that help businesses like Reynolds in achieving their sustainability and environmental responsibility objectives," said Gary Morris, vice president of distributed generation for NextEra Energy Resources. "The WaterHub not only actively conserves water resources, but also bolsters operational resilience." 

This project complements Reynolds' work to use water efficiently across its operations facilities. The American Snuff Company facility in Clarksville, Tenn. & R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company Whitaker Park site in Winston-Salem, N.C., both recently earned Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Certification. Reynolds Operations Center in Tobaccoville earned this respected AWS designation in 2022.

For more information on Reynolds' water stewardship efforts and commitment to ESG, read Reynolds Sustainability 2022 Summary on ReynoldsAmerican.com. To learn more about the WaterHub, visit nexteraenergyresources.com.

About Reynolds American Inc. Reynolds American Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the global BAT Group and the U.S. parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc., American Snuff Company, LLC, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, and Modoral Brands Inc. To learn more about Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies, please visit www.reynoldsamerican.com

SOURCE Reynolds American Inc.

Also from this source

Reynolds Facilities Earn Alliance for Water Stewardship Certification

Reynolds Announces Plans for Advanced Water Recycling Facility at Tobaccoville, N.C. Plant

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.