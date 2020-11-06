Reynolds CEO Bob Brockman stepping down; Long-time Company Executive Tommy Barras named CEO

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds and Reynolds announced today CEO Bob Brockman has stepped down as CEO. Reynolds President and COO Tommy Barras has been named CEO. The change is effective immediately.

"I am both humbled and excited by the opportunity to lead this company," Barras said. "I have the benefit of the most talented senior executive leadership team with decades of automotive experience to lean on. We also have talented associates who are passionate about the business. That's an unbeatable combination and the future looks very bright."

Barras, 61, is a long-time company executive who joined the company in 1976. He was named a company officer over software development in 1988 and has held the position of executive vice president of software development since 2008. In June 2020, Barras was named Reynolds President and COO. He will retain those titles along with his CEO role.

