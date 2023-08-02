Reynolds Facilities Earn Alliance for Water Stewardship Certification

News provided by

Reynolds American Inc.

02 Aug, 2023, 11:07 ET

Clarksville, Tenn, and Winston-Salem, N.C. sites further progress the organization's water stewardship efforts

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds American Inc., the BAT Group's U.S. subsidiary, and its companies (Reynolds) are proud to announce two of its operating companies' manufacturing facilities have achieved Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Certification. The American Snuff Company (ASC) facility in Clarksville, Tenn. & R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company (RJRT) Whitaker Park site in Winston-Salem, N.C., both recently earned the respected designation. Reynolds Operations Center (ROC) in Tobaccoville, N.C. received AWS certification in 2022.

The AWS Standard is a globally applicable framework for improving water sustainability performance. It enables factories, facilities, and other water-using sites to better understand their water use and impact and to work collaboratively and transparently for sustainable watershed management. Receiving this certification showcases that the Clarksville and Whitaker Park sites have implemented AWS' best practices in five important areas: good water governance, sustainable water balance, good water quality status, protection of important water-related areas, and safe water, sanitation, and hygiene for all.

"Attaining AWS Certification at two more Reynolds sites underscores our commitment to protecting natural resources that we rely on to run our business," said Bernd Meyer, Executive Vice President of Operations at Reynolds. "I'm proud of our teams' commitment to running efficient operations and being good water stewards in the communities where we work and live."

Reynolds' efforts to use water efficiently across its facilities will progress even further with the addition of the recently announced WaterHub planned for the ROC in Tobaccoville, N.C. The advanced water reclamation plant, a product of a NextEra Energy Resource subsidiary, is projected to reclaim more than 60 million gallons of water annually.

The AWS Certification is a major achievement, which is important to the global BAT Group's approach to good water stewardship. In 2021, the BAT Group announced the ambitious goal of attaining AWS Certification across 100% of its operations sites by 2025. Reynolds' Clarksville and Whitaker Park certifications bring the total number of BAT-certified sites to 28. The certification demonstrates Reynolds has met all core criteria in the global benchmark for responsible water stewardship. BAT's AWS-certified facilities account for 28 of the 260+ sites worldwide to earn the respected designation.

Water Stewardship Assurance Services (WSAS), the mission driven assurance provider for the AWS System, performed the two most recent site's rigorous assessment and on-site audit. A site's certificate is valid for three years, subject to successful annual surveillance audits.

About Reynolds American Inc. Reynolds American Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the global BAT Group and the U.S. parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc., American Snuff Company, LLC, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company, and Modoral Brands Inc. To learn more about Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies, please visit www.reynoldsamerican.com

SOURCE Reynolds American Inc.

