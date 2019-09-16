Reynolds Frizzell, One of the Top Litigation Boutiques in the U.S., Celebrates Ten Year Anniversary

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds Frizzell LLP, a Houston-based litigation boutique focused on resolving complex legal disputes, celebrates its tenth anniversary on September 19, 2019. Over the past decade, the law firm has successfully served clients across the United States and repeatedly has been recognized by Benchmark Litigation as a Top 10 Litigation Boutique in America. The firm has been recognized as well, as a Top Texas Firm for Commercial Litigation by Chambers USA and as a Top Firm for Energy Litigation: Oil & Gas by The Legal 500, and numerous Reynolds Frizzell attorneys have been listed in the Best Lawyers in America® published by Woodward White, Inc.

"Ten years ago, we seized an opportunity to create a firm that continues to thrive," said partner Jean Frizzell. "Our focus on strategy and tireless preparation is designed for one thing – success. And our opposition knows we are willing to try each case, no matter the size, region, or industry."

Established in 2009 with just six attorneys, the firm now boasts nearly thirty employees, including attorneys and staff, in Houston. Generalists by choice, Reynolds Frizzell attorneys have a track record of successfully resolving complex disputes in a wide range of industries and venues across the country. Clients like BP, Hearst Corporation, EOG Resources, Huntsman, CP Chem, Metronational, Wood, Strike LLC, Sterling Group, DCP Midstream, and Marathon trust Reynolds Frizzell lawyers for their strategic guidance and their willingness to try each case.

"We are proud to have developed a law firm that stands for unsurpassed client service, integrity, and legal excellence," said Reynolds Frizzell partner Chris Reynolds. "We're incredibly proud of the reputation we've built. Our rapid growth and success hinge on the fact that we hire the best and brightest trial attorneys and staff, who work diligently to achieve great results for our clients."

Managing partner Jeremy Doyle added, "We are extremely honored to have reached this milestone. As we reflect on the past decade, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to our clients for allowing us to continue to serve as their trusted advisors and advocates. We are optimistic for the next decade and look forward to continued success."

