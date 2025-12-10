Reynolds Journalism Institute and Local Media Consortium Launch News Media Help Desk for Local Newsroom Sustainability

Hub provides journalists with vital resources and Digital On-Demand Services

COLUMBIA, Mo., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reynolds Journalism Institute (RJI), in partnership with the Local Media Consortium (LMC), today announced the launch of the News Media Help Desk, a centralized hub to provide local newsrooms with access to essential resources, expert assistance and fractional services. Supported by a grant from The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the initiative aims to help news organizations navigate challenges and achieve long-term sustainability in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

"The key reason we pursued this project was sustainability," said Randy Picht, executive director of RJI. "It's easy to launch a news website, but sustaining high-quality journalism is hard. This initiative will make it a little easier. We're optimistic about that because we've built the Help Desk on best practices, strong foundations and successful pilot programs."

RJI, a "think-and-do" tank dedicated to the future of journalism at the Missouri School of Journalism, is collaborating with the LMC, a strategic alliance of local media companies, to create a dynamic, evolving resource tailored to the needs of local newsrooms. At launch, the Help Desk will include:

RJI Learning Center

A curated, journalism resource center featuring case studies, how-to guides and expert pieces that offer insights and showcase what's working . New content will be prioritized by topics that are of urgent interest to journalists. The Learning Center will also house a database of tools called the Scorecard that allows users to compare capabilities and features in order to efficiently select a third-party platform that aligns with an organization's goals. Tools in the database span four categories — utility, optimization, audience and revenue — and will launch with tools for transcription, content production, analytics, and fundraising.

A curated, journalism resource center featuring case studies, how-to guides and expert pieces that offer insights and showcase what's working . New content will be prioritized by topics that are of urgent interest to journalists. The Learning Center will also house a database of tools called the Scorecard that allows users to compare capabilities and features in order to efficiently select a third-party platform that aligns with an organization's goals. Tools in the database span four categories — utility, optimization, audience and revenue — and will launch with tools for transcription, content production, analytics, and fundraising. DODS Fractional Services

Digital On-Demand Services (DODS), an existing program managed by the LMC, connects newsrooms with quality, vetted digital media experts to fill resource gaps and complete projects efficiently. Services are offered at pre-negotiated rates. The DODS team assesses scope of work, matches newsrooms with the best consultant or technologist for the job, and stays involved to ensure the project is successfully completed.

"Our members remain optimistic about the future of local journalism but face significant challenges," said Fran Wills, CEO of LMC. "The value of shared knowledge available on the News Media Help Desk is immeasurable. We're proud to partner with RJI to deliver expanded resources and sustainability tools to newsrooms nationwide."

The Help Desk leverages RJI and LMC's expertise, enabling the organizations to build on the success of their programs to support the industry with the tools and guidance they need to accelerate innovation and advance their shared mission. New features and resources will be rolled out based on media company feedback and priorities.

For more information or to access the News Media Help Desk, media industry professionals at newsrooms across the U.S. can visit https://newsmediahelpdesk.org.

About News Media Help Desk

The Reynolds Journalism Institute, in partnership with the Local Media Consortium, is introducing the News Media Help Desk to provide local newsrooms with a hub to access resources, assistance and fractional services to help them optimize opportunities, navigate challenges, and achieve sustainability in a fast-changing digital landscape. The project is supported by a grant from The Knight Foundation.

