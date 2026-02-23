Reynolds Kitchens® Parchment Cooking Bags Named 2026 Product of the Year in Kitchen Essentials

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds Consumer Products today announced that Reynolds Kitchens® Parchment Cooking Bags have been voted the 2026 Product of the Year in the Kitchen Essentials category. Product of the Year is the largest consumer‑voted award for product innovation, determined through a national survey of 40,000 American shoppers.

"We're honored that Reynolds Kitchens® Parchment Cooking Bags have been named the 2026 Product of the Year in Kitchen Essentials," said Bryan Rakowski, Vice President of Marketing at Reynolds Consumer Products. "We created Parchment Cooking Bags to simplify mealtime for today's busy families—our brand is all about Easy Prep, Easy Cook, Easy Clean. These bags deliver on all three by helping families enjoy delicious dinners without the stress. This recognition shows that consumers truly value solutions that make home cooking easier and more convenient."

Recognized as a globally established seal of approval, the distinctive Product of the Year logo helps shoppers identify the best new products on the market, saving them valuable time and money during the shopping experience. Product of the Year has operated for 18 years in the United States and more than 30 years globally, supporting shoppers as a trusted guide to the best new products. Each year, entries span a wide range of product categories—including food, beverages, personal care, and more—with one product selected as the winner in its category through a nationally representative online study conducted by Kantar, a global leader in consumer research.

Reynolds Kitchens® Parchment Cooking Bags are available online at Walmart.com and Amazon.com. Each package contains five family‑sized bags, with each bag making four servings. For more information, including tips and recipes, visit ReynoldsBrands.com.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products is a leading provider of household essentials designed to make life easier. The company's trusted brands—including Reynolds Kitchens® and Hefty®—help consumers prepare, cook, serve, and store food with confidence.

