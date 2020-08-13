Reynolds Orthodontics is a Diamond Level Invisalign Provider in Greensboro and Summerfield NC

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthodontist Dr. Mark Reynolds from Reynolds Orthodontics in Greensboro and Reynolds Orthodontics in Summerfield https://reynoldsorthodontics.com/ has earned and achieved Diamond status from Invisalign. This certification means Dr. Reynolds is among the top 1% of Invisalign providers in the U.S.

Reynolds Orthodontics - Braces & Invisalign in Greensboro & Summerfield NC Orthodontist Dr. Mark Reynolds is a Certified Diamond Invisalign Provider! Top 1% in the United States and the only orthodontist in the Piedmont Triad area to earn this distinction.

To qualify for the Diamond level, Dr. Reynolds had to treat at least 150 orthodontic cases annually with Invisalign clear aligners. Being certified at the Diamond level also requires an orthodontist to have completed at least 800 orthodontic cases using Invisalign. "This wealth of experience sets us apart from all the other dentists and orthodontists offering clear aligner orthodontic treatment using Invisalign in Greensboro and Summerfield NC ," adds Dr. Reynolds

Invisalign uses a series of customized, clear aligners to straighten teeth faster and with fewer office visits than traditional braces. The different levels of provider status help prospective orthodontic patients identify the most experienced Invisalign professionals in their area.

Dr. Reynolds and his team at Reynolds Orthodontics offer a free smile exam to review individual needs and discuss options for orthodontic treatment. Prospective patients can schedule a free orthodontic consultation to learn about their treatment solutions.

About Reynolds Orthodontics

Reynolds Orthodontics has two convenient locations in Greensboro and Summerfield NC offering comfort and tranquility with the highest quality orthodontic care available in the area.

1304 Beaman Place, Greensboro NC 27408

(336) 274-7649

Our Greensboro location serves the local surrounding areas of Pleasant Garden, Jamestown, High Point, McLeansville, Kernersville, Gibsonville, Asheboro, and Randleman.

6161 Lake Brandt Road, Greensboro NC 27455

(336) 644-1664

Our Summerfield location in Greensboro serves the local surrounding areas of Oak Ridge, Stokesdale, Kernersville, Reidsville, Browns Summit, Madison, Colfax, and Mayodan.

Contact:

Dr. Mark Reynolds

Reynolds Orthodontics

(336) 274-7649

[email protected]

https://reynoldsorthodontics.com

SOURCE Reynolds Orthodontics

Related Links

http://reynoldsorthodontics.com

