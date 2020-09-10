Reynolds receives Great Place to Work®, Best Workplace designations

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Reynolds American Inc. (Reynolds) has been certified as a Great Place to Work® and has again been named by FORTUNE Magazine as one of its 2020 Best Workplaces .

With more than 85% of employees stating that the company is a great place to work, these honors underscore Reynolds' ongoing dedication to creating A Better Tomorrow by actively promoting and fostering an inclusive and positive work culture that supports the company's success.

"We are extremely proud that our employees continue to have a positive and high-trust experience here at Reynolds, enabling us to once again be certified as a Great Place to Work. We always strive to make our organization a place where all our employees thrive and always feel accepted, appreciated and valued," said Guy Meldrum, Reynolds President & CEO. "Our steadfast commitment to continuous learning and development, and also to living by our Ethos and our diversity and inclusion principles, enables us to innovate, transform and drive better business results."

Attracting and retaining top talent is one of the key drivers of the transformation taking place at Reynolds. The company continues to implement progressive policies and programs, and offers first-in-class benefits, including:

A comprehensive parental leave policy with 16 weeks of paid leave for new parents

Employee resource groups comprising individuals with common interests or backgrounds and their allies

The Women of Transformation initiative, a corporate effort to highlight and celebrate innovative female leadership

On-site health clinics and cafeterias

Tuition reimbursement programs and company-wide bonus plans

Enhanced policies, programs and benefits aimed at optimizing employee safety and health, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic

"Recruiting and developing a talented, high-performing workforce is our top priority," said Anna Dolgikh, Reynolds' Senior Vice President, Human Resources. "To drive our business forward, we have accelerated our efforts to develop a strong, diverse bench of transformational leaders across the organization and to enhance our support of employee volunteerism for civic and charitable causes."

Reynolds has a strong history of receiving accolades for the employment it provides and taking actions that make it a phenomenal place to work. Earlier this year, Reynolds also scored 100% on the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality and last year joined other large companies in participating in PWC's CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™.

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Being certified as a Great Place to Work qualifies companies to be ranked on FORTUNE's "Best Workplaces" lists. Companies ranking among FORTUNE's "2020 Best Workplaces" epitomize U.S. business success and define workplace cultural innovation. The companies recognize that to be competitive in the global marketplace, they need to provide a great place to work for their employees.

About Reynolds American Inc.

Reynolds American Inc. is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of British American Tobacco p.l.c., and the U.S. parent company of R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company; Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc.; American Snuff Company, LLC; R. J. Reynolds Vapor Company; and Kentucky BioProcessing, Inc.

To learn more about Reynolds American Inc. and its operating companies, please visit www.reynoldsamerican.com.

