Reynolds® Unwraps a Twist on Thanksgiving with Viral Dubai Chocolate-Inspired Turkey Recipe

This year's annual Thanksgiving turkey recipe features a bold and unexpected pairing – Dubai chocolate and roasted turkey – demonstrating how Reynolds® products make even the most indulgent holiday creations easy to prepare

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Having taken social media by storm, Dubai chocolate – a decadent fusion of rich chocolate, pistachio, and shredded crispy pastry (kataifi) – has quickly become a sensation consumers can't get enough of. This Thanksgiving, Reynolds® is introducing an indulgent and unexpected spin on the traditional turkey with its Reynolds Wrap® Dubai Chocolate Turkey recipe.

This luxurious turkey creation balances warm spices like nutmeg and cloves with rich molten chocolate, crunchy golden kataifi, and pistachios dusted in edible gold. Both Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil and Reynolds Kitchens® Turkey Oven Bags make it easier for home cooks to create this show-stopping dish for Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving.

"Reynolds Wrap® has always been a Thanksgiving staple, and this year, we're excited to help home cooks explore one of the biggest global flavor trends," said Sumita Ghosh, marketing director for Reynolds® Foil & Bakeware. "By drawing inspiration from the wildly popular Dubai chocolate bar, we're exploring how bold flavors from around the world can bring fun and excitement to the holiday table, all made easy with Reynolds® products from start to finish."

Here's how to make the Reynolds Wrap® Dubai Chocolate Turkey:

Prep Time: 50 minutes

Bake Time: 3 ½ to 4 hours

Yield: 10 to 16 Servings

Ingredients:

1, 10 to 16-pound turkey

1 tablespoon olive oil

For the Dubai Chocolate Turkey Rub:

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons salt

2 tablespoons black pepper

1 ½ tablespoons paprika

1 ½ tablespoons ground cumin

1 tablespoon ground coriander

2 teaspoons ground cardamom

1 ½ teaspoons ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg

For the Crunchy Kataifi (shredded phyllo pastry) Filling:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 ½ cups shredded and dried kataifi

1, 7 ounce jar pistachio cream

1 ½ tablespoons tahini

For the Molten Chocolate Gravy

6 ounces of milk chocolate, chopped

1 cup heavy cream

For the Pistachio Coating & Dressing

1 ½ cups shelled and roasted pistachios, divided

2 tablespoons edible gold leaf (optional)

Instructions:

PREHEAT oven to 325°F. Mix ingredients for the Dubai Chocolate Turkey Rub. LINE a roasting pan that is at least 2 inches deep with Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil. REMOVE neck and giblets from turkey, rinse, and pat dry. Place turkey lengthwise in center of foil sheet to cook; tie legs. BRUSH turkey with olive oil. Then coat turkey with prepared Dubai Chocolate Turkey Rub. COOK in Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil tent or Reynolds Kitchens® Turkey Oven Bag. Option 1: MAKE a foil tent by placing a sheet of Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil over the turkey, leaving 1 inch between the top of the turkey and the foil tent for heat circulation. Crimp foil onto long sides of pan. Remove the foil tent after the first hour.

Option 2: Place the turkey in the Reynolds Kitchens® Turkey Oven Bag and close the bag with the enclosed ties. Follow the instructions laid out in the brochure for full details on how to prepare the turkey in a Reynolds Kitchens® Turkey Oven Bag. ROAST turkey until meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh reads 165°F, about 3 ½ to 4 hours for a 14 lb. turkey. PREPARE the pistachio coating, kataifi filling and molten chocolate gravy during the last hour of baking: Prepare the pistachio coating: Place 1 cup of roasted and shelled pistachios in a food processer; pulse for 1 to 2 minutes or until finely ground, being careful not to pulse into a paste. Loosely chop the remaining ½ cup of pistachios. Set aside until ready to use.

Prepare the kataifi filling: Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the kataifi and cook, stirring and turning often until deep golden, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer to a large bowl. Add pistachio cream and tahini. Stir to fully incorporate; Cover mixture and set aside.

Prepare the molten chocolate gravy: Place chocolate in a heat proof bowl. Heat the cream to a simmer, then pour over chocolate. Let rest for 1 minute, then stir until fully incorporated and smooth; set aside. REMOVE turkey from oven and let stand for 15 minutes. Remove and discard foil or oven bag. TRANSFER turkey to a serving dish. Generously dust the turkey with finely ground pistachios. Cover the turkey cavity with half of the kataifi mixture; use the remaining to dress the base of the turkey. Add chopped pistachios and gold leaf on the turkey and around the base. Just before serving drizzle about ¼ cup of the prepared chocolate on top of the turkey. Reserve remaining chocolate for individual serving.

No matter your Thanksgiving menu plans, Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil and Reynolds Kitchens® Turkey Oven Bags help keep turkeys moist and flavorful. Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Foil helps ensure tender meat without constant basting and crispy skin, while Reynolds Kitchens® Turkey Oven Bags offer a no fail way to cook juicy turkey, perfect for beginners or seasoned cooks alike.

Craving more? Visit ReynoldsBrands.com and follow @ReynoldsBrands on your favorite social platforms for the full scoop on the Reynolds Wrap® Dubai Chocolate Turkey and other holiday recipes.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN: Nasdaq) is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so you can enjoy what matters most. Our Reynolds and Hefty brand products help make mealtime easier with preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage solutions. For more information, visit ReynoldsConsumerProducts.com and ReynoldsBrands.com.

