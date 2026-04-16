Reynolds Wrap® Introduces New Hearts Fun Foil™, Adding a Heartfelt Touch to Everyday Moments

The playful embossed design adds love to leftovers, homemade gifts and everyday kitchen traditions

LAKE FOREST, Ill., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for Mother's Day, and designed to be enjoyed all year long, Reynolds Wrap® is bringing even more heart to the kitchen with the launch of Reynolds Wrap® Hearts Fun Foil™, an embossed aluminum foil featuring a playful heart design that turns simple moments into thoughtful gestures.

Reynolds Wrap® Hearts Fun Foil™

A permanent addition to the Reynolds Wrap Fun Foil lineup, Hearts Fun Foil starts with the quality consumers have trusted for over 75 years but adds a thoughtful, decorative touch. Whether covering dishes for a family gathering, sending guests home with leftovers or wrapping Mom's favorite homemade baked treats, Hearts Fun Foil offers a simple way to show you care through the little details.

"Gifting or sharing food is one of the most heartfelt ways we show love and appreciation to one another," says Sumita Ghosh, Marketing Director for Reynolds Foil and Bakeware. "With Reynolds Wrap Hearts Fun Foil, we wanted to create something that helps people elevate those heartfelt gestures year-round, adding extra thoughtfulness to the meals we share. We're excited to continue expanding our Fun Foil portfolio with new products and designs consumers will fall in love with."

Reynolds Wrap Hearts Fun Foil makes it easy to add a heartfelt touch to moments big and small. From welcoming a new neighbor, helping cover dinner for a new mom, to delivering a comforting meal to someone under the weather, the embossed heart pattern adds a warm, personal finishing touch. It's just as perfect for potlucks and family gatherings as it is for thoughtfully prepared homemade gifts.

Reynolds Wrap Hearts Fun Foil is available nationwide at Walmart, Target, Amazon and other retailers.

For more information about Reynolds Wrap® products, visit www.reynoldsbrands.com and follow @reynoldsbrands on your favorite social media platform.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN: Nasdaq) is a leading provider of household products that simplify daily life so you can enjoy what matters most. Our Reynolds® and Hefty® brand products help make mealtime easier with preparation, cooking, cleanup, and storage solutions. For more information, visit ReynoldsConsumerProducts.com and ReynoldsBrands.com.

Media Contact: Jill Pedrani, [email protected]

SOURCE Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.